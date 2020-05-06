In this world were so many people are staying at home and so many things have been canceled we need help with front page photos.

We want your help in creating some fun photos for your newspaper.So here’s a challenge for you take picture of yourself, your family, your pets, or any combination or something completely different, such as a landscape. Submit your photo here and you might see it in the paper, possibly front page.

Some ideas could come from recreating a classic art piece with your family in masks, playing a family game, helping a friend, life at home in lockdown, etc.

The pictures can be serious or fun. Include the full names of everyone in the photos and a sentence or two about the picture.

Let’s have some fun at home, get some pictures and help us fill the pages of your newspaper with your photo.

Thank you.

Brad Staman

Editor