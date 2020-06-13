With most of the nation’s attention in health care being focused on the new coronavirus pandemic, officials are reminding people of the importance of keeping up with basic health care needs as well.

Routine health care is similar to routine maintenance on your car. The better your upkeep, the better the car will run and the longer it will last. With medical care, the better you keep up with chronic medical care, whether that’s medication changes or tweaks or exams with your blood pressure or diabetes, the better you’re going to be able to take care of your condition and prevent a disaster, said Dr. Matthew Bruner at Regional West Health Services.

“What’s been lost in this COVID has been some of these routine things, and some of these things that were taken for granted are going to become more urgent than emergent,” Bruner said. “Similar to when medicine was new and we were just reacting to diseases, rather than trying to prevent them.”

Measures enacted to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19 have served their purpose, but have also lengthened the time span of the pandemic, causing people to push back routine visits, potentially pushing conditions from a preventative care situation to something more serious.

There are plenty of chronic diseases to keep track of. Some of the more asymptomatic could be diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. Other routine preventative care appointments and exams for identification of potential problems are important to keep ahead of trouble down the road. Geriatric care and osteoporosis, unfortunately, impact the segment of society that was most at risk first, and told to stay at home.

“It’s easy to point to specialties like cancer, and you’ve got to get your cancer follow ups and some of those things done,” Bruner said. “Those have been pushed off as well. In addition to just cancer screening such as mammograms, Pap smears and colon cancer screening, those have been pushed off as well, and we all know that if we can catch things early in the realm of cancer, we can do better treatment and have a better effect.”

People have also shown to be reluctant to seek emergency medical care. According to RWHS Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Troy Dean, polls have indicated up to 80% of respondents are fearful of coming in and seeking care. Separate polls indicated that one-third to 48% of people had delayed getting appropriate care, and 11% of those who had delayed care had seen their condition worsen as a result. Emergency department visits nationwide were down 40% in April 2020 compared to the same time frame a year ago. In the last week of May, those visits were still down 26% from the previous year nationally.

“That represents that there is a fear or delay in coming, and we want people to know that we’re here to help,” Dean said. “We have policies and processes in place to identify people at risk for coronavirus, and then to isolate those people. Once you are brought in to the emergency department, you’re in an individual room. You’re safe. We are doing everything we can to make sure that everyone who enters the hospital is safe.”

Screeners at the doors are questioning all individuals who enter the hospital, and all patients and employees are to wear masks to prevent the spread of all disease, not just coronavirus.

“Once you come into the (emergency) department, everybody is in an individual room,” Dean said. “The rooms are thoroughly cleaned prior to patients coming into those rooms. That’s all an attempt to eliminate spread of all illnesses. This is something that has become more on the forefront with coronavirus, but it’s something that’s a standard of care across health care. It’s just become more apparent in this time.”

The American College of Emergency Physicians, the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association are all putting out public statements, urging people concerned about their health to seek care.

“We would like to echo that statement here at Regional West to make sure we’re seeing people if they’re concerned about their health because we don’t want their disease process, their condition to worsen and not seek care,” Dean said. “Those conditions we’ve talked about — heart attack, stroke — for years we’ve talked about ‘time is heart’ or ‘time is brain,’ and that has not gone away just because of coronavirus. It’s even become more apparent as people are delaying their care.”

Health care workers know there is risk involved in their job, but Bruner and Dean say those workers understand that risk and are doing what they can to prevent any risk to patients.

“They’re people first, but that also provides a level of precaution for our patients because we do realize that we’re taking care of our friends and our family and our neighbors and we’re all in this together,” Bruner said.

The emphasis on safely providing preventative and chronic health care maintenance should not be underestimated, Bruner said.

“We’re taking precautions,” he said. “We want everybody to be safe, but included in that safety is taking care of the chronic things as well. It’s not all about COVID anymore. We’re still cognizant of it, but we want to take care of your whole health.”