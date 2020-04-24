Panhandle Public Health District confirms three new cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County Friday.
Two females, one in her 40s and one youth, and one male in his teens are all close contacts of a previously positive case.
A contact investigation is complete. Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.
PPHD has confirmed 43 cases in the Panhandle. Twenty-six people have recovered. Cases are: Box Butte, 1; Morrill County, 1; Cheyenne County, 5; Kimball County, 10; Scotts Bluff County, 26.
For additional details on the coronavirus and Panhandle cases, visit Panhandle Public Health District's website, www.pphd.org.
