Panhandle Public Health District confirmed two people residing in Kimball County are confirmed positive for COVID-19, a female in her 40s and a male in his 50s, Wednesday.

Contact investigations are underway to identify people who may have come into close contact with the individual for the past 14 days to help prevent further spread, PPHD announced in a press release. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms. More details will be released when available.

PPHD did not release if the cases were connect to a case earlier announced this week in Kimball County. That case involves a man his 50s residing in Kimball County and identified as travel-related to Colorado. He is currently hospitalized.

The presence of one COVID-19 case in the community suggests the possibility that more patients will be diagnosed. For your health, please follow these guidelines:

• Practice good hand hygiene, including frequent and thorough hand washing and proper use of hand sanitizer

• Avoid touching your face, including your eyes, nose, and mouth

• Be sure you have all needed medications and supplies on hand as if you were preparing for a severe snowstorm

• Practice social distancing – no closer than 6 feet from others

• Individuals that test positive for COVID-19 or who have a fever of 100.4 or above, or a sudden onset of a cough or sudden onset of shortness of breath, and individuals who live with a person that has tested positive for COVID-19, must home-quarantine for no less than 14 days from the date of positive test or onset of symptoms and isolation

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.