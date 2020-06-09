Health officials: Asymptomatic carriers continue to be a concern

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Cases of the coronavirus continue to increase in Scotts Bluff County, with four more people diagnosed.

Four females are among the latest residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus: a teen who is a close contact of a person previously diagnosed; a woman in her 70s, who’s case has been attributed as travel-related; and a woman in her 70s. The cause of her case is not yet know as an investigation is underway.

As of Tuesday, 189 people have tested positive for the virus, with a cumulative positive rate of 4.8% among the 3,867 people tested. Seven people are currently hospitalized.

There are currently 99 active cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle, with 90 of those cases in Scotts Bluff County. Other counties with positive cases are: Banner County, 1; Cheyenne County, 2; Garden County, 4; Morrill County, 1. Public health officials addressed information that is now being clarified by the World Health Organization.

It had been widely reported Monday that a World Health Organization export had said that asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 rarely transmit the coronavirus. Asymptomatic carriers have been a concern that they may transmit the disease to others, and is among the reasons that persons are recommended to wear masks.

That same official, Maria Van Kerkhove, the U.N. health agency’s technical lead on the virus pandemic, insisted Tuesday that she was referring only to a few studies, not a complete picture, in the comments she made Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Van Kerkhove said: “What I was referring to yesterday were very few studies, some two or three studies that have been published, that actually try to follow asymptomatic cases.”

“That’s a very small subset of studies,” she continued. “I used the phrase ‘very rare,’ and I think that that’s (a) misunderstanding to state that asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare. What I was referring to was a subset of studies.”

Other health officials throughout the nation have questioned the remarks, particularly officials in states where asymptomatic cases have lead to large transmissions to vulnerable populations.

Schnell said Panhandle public health officials are seeing a lot of questions regarding the news reports and Van Kerkhove’s attempt to try to correct the reports.

“What we do know is a lot of people are asymptomatic for 48 hours before they usually develop symptoms and during that time, they are contagious,” she said. “We also do have people who are asymptomatic and never develop symptoms and still can be contagious.”

Health officials continue to try to identify asymptomatic persons by expanding testing, especially in long-term care and health facilities to prevent the spread of the coranavirus, Schnell said.

“Those are the people out there that we still continue to identify through testing, or as we test certain things like when we go into long-term care facilities and through the health care worker. “a lot of times it’s just catching them at a time before they have the symptoms.”

Again during Tuesday’s daily briefing, people asked if masks continue to be recommended, with the person asking the question noting that they do not see many people wearing masks. Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel noted that when she was in one Panhandle community, all persons that she had come into contact with had been wearing masks locally. During Tuesday and other calls, people have expressed concerns that people in Scottsbluff aren’t wearing masks. Engel and Schnell said they have tried to be consistent in spreading the word about the need for taking precautions, including wearing masks.

People are also advised to continue to follow other health guidelines, such as proper handwashing and hand sanitizing and social distancing.

Panhandle Public Health officials continue to try to review event plans for those that will fall under the directed health measures. Health officials noted that they are getting a lot of questions about fairs and other events. Health officials have planned a call that will be held on Thursday, 6 p.m., for fair managers, fair boards and fair volunteers. Information about that call will be available on pphd.org and guidance has been developed by the University of Nebraska to assist those planning those events.

A weekly business call is held each Thursday, 11 a.m., for businesses that have questions to be covered. Jessica Davies, of PPHD, oversees those calls and she said she continues to receive questions and points that business owners would like her to review.

For more information about the coronavirus and Panhandle Public Health District’s educational efforts, visit pphd.org.