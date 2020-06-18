For seniors and their families, graduation will look differently this year than in the past. In some cases, masks will join the traditional cap and gown for attire.

During its call Thursday, Panhandle Public Health District issued a reminder to those hosting and participating in graduation ceremonies and receptions this weekend to continue to practice social distancing and other preventative measures.

“We all need to do our part,” PPHD director Kim Engel said before she reminded people of preventative measures. People are reminded to stay 6 feet apart and to wear masks when not able to maintain social distancing. They are reminded to practice hand washing or santizing. One of the most important guidelines, reiterated on both the Scottsbluff and Gering High School protocols for graduation this weekend, reminds people who are experiencing symptoms, such as experiencing a fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, to stay home. Persons who are at risk, such as the elderly, are also being encouraged to stay home or exercise extra caution.

“This is an important milestone in a student’s life and for families,” she said. “It’s important to celebrate that, and recognize that, but there are ways that you can do that and stay safe. At both Gering and Scottsbluff High School, both scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 21, everything from parking to available seating has been set out.

Due to directed health measures limiting the size of crowds, students have been given tickets for guests. Gering students will be receive six tickets per graduates and Scottsbluff grads will be given five tickets for family. Both schools have arranged for the graduation ceremonies to be broadcasted on school websites and other media.

Hand sanitizer stations will also be at entrances and in other areas. Scottsbluff High School has noted on its websites that students and guests are “strongly encouraged to wear masks for protection of self and others. Masks are also encouraged at rehearsals.

Gering High School will host its graduation at Five Rocks Amphitheater and Scottsbluff’s graduation will be held at Bearcat Stadium. Scottsbluff has designed arrival times and parking arrangements in its plans to ensure social distancing and will mark entrance lines while people waitin in lines. Ushers will escort families to their seats.

At both graduations, people will be spread out six feet between family units. At Five Rocks Amphitheater, seating is more limited, with guests asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, as can be standard at an event at the amphitheater.

Both Gering and Scottsbluff have outlined protocols on their websites and seniors will be receiving information in packets during rehearsals.

During Thursday’s briefing, PPHD outlined that three new cases of the coronavirus have been reported: a Cheyenne County man in his 30s, believed to have contracted the virus through community spread; and two Scotts Bluff County men, one in his 20s and one in his 70s. The method of exposure for both Scotts Bluff County men is not yet known.

To date, 231 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Panhandle, with 142 people having recovered. There are currently 87 active cases, with five people hospitalized. A total of 27 people have been hospitalized and two people have been hospitalized since health officials began tracking in the Panhandle. .

Additional drive-thru testing through Test Nebraska is coming up this week:

Scottsbluff: Friday & Saturday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.: Panhandle Public Health District, 18 W. 16th St

Sidney: Sunday from 8am-Noon: Sidney Regional Medical Center, 1000 Pole Creek Crossing

COVID-19 testing is available at Community Action Health Center Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7am-8am. Testing is open to those that are symptomatic or close contact to a positive case. Sign up today https://tinyurl.com/y7msahzq.