GERING — Brittanie Shaw and Kye Hudson, of Gering, have one goal: Make the community healthier, one smoothie at a time.

The couple recently opened O Street Nutrition at 1034 O St. in Gering. The shop sells a variety of drinks including energy teas and protein shakes using Herbalife products.

Shaw grew up in the area, but found her passion for nutrition while living in Dallas, Texas, for the last 5½ years. During her time there, she familiarized herself with Herbalife products and used them to get healthier.

“I lost 38 pounds,” Shaw said.

While in Texas, she ran a smoothie bar similar to O Street Nutrition. Hudson taught fitness classes there and the two ended up falling in love. During a visit to Gering in April, Shaw and Hudson felt there was a lack of healthy options in the community.

“Originally being from here, I wanted to bring the community something healthier that tastes good,” Shaw said.

The shop offers drink options for various dietary needs including vegan and gluten-free beverages. While the shop features traditional flavors such as strawberry banana and peanut butter, there are some less conventional flavors including Fruity Pebbles, birthday cake and blueberry muffin.

“We have something for everybody,” Shaw said.

O Street Nutrition is open from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.