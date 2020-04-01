Three potential names have been selected, but the City of Gering is asking the public to help them officially name the industrial site east of the city along U Street.

A link to a survey is posted on the City of Gering’s official website at gering.org and also on its Facebook page.

“We didn’t want to just pick a name,” said Gering City Engineer Annie Folck. “We wanted to get the community involved in selecting a name that everyone feels is the best fit.”

Twin Cities Development (TCD) has been assisting the city in marketing the site for recruitment of potential manufacturing and industrial types of businesses for the location.

Keith Ellis, TCD community and economic development director, said about a year ago, Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman told him he wanted as much public input as possible into the park’s new name.

“We started working with our interns from the Scottsbluff and Gering High School marketing classes,” Ellis said. “We gave them an overview of economic development and marketing and put them to work developing ideas to market the park.”

After numerous possible names were submitted from the community, a selection group met last week to narrow the field down to three finalists.

“The group thought three would be the ideal number to include on a public survey,” said Michelle Coolidge, TCD project manager. “Voting is open through Sunday, April 5 and on Monday the selection committee meets again to plan the way forward with marketing and signage.”

Once the official name is announced next week, TCD’s high school interns will be put to work remotely to develop signage ideas, slogans and other artwork in support of promoting the new industrial park.

Ellis said TCD continues to market its extensive list of potential businesses from across the country and Canada with information about the advantages of doing business in the valley.

The industrial park has been designated as industrial certified. That means the site has undergone all the federally mandated inspections for environmental concerns. All zoning issues have also been addressed and industrial grade utilities and infrastructure put in pace.

Some of the industry sectors that would be prime targets for the site include transportation logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, light manufacturing and food processing.

“The Gering city staff did a great job in getting the site ready for development,” Ellis said. “So for now, our mission is to let companies know the community open for business.”

While TCD and Gering can promote the industrial site, the ultimate decision to come here is up to individual businesses. They usually work on a long-term basis and gauge overall economic conditions when considering potential expansion. Consequently, bringing in a new business could take several years.

Folck said a local business is already considering a possible expansion, making it the first business to locate in the new industrial park.

Crossroads Cooperative has requested a million dollars in LB 840 economic development funding from the City of Scottsbluff. The company is ready to invest from $6 million to $8 million to develop an expanded grain handling facility in the park. The overall project cost is estimated at $11.2 million.

“One of the key components to their business is the availability of a rail spur to the Union Pacific main line,” she said. “It will give them the ability to greatly expand their market size.”

