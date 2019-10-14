Military service is among the most meaningful duties. Generations of men and women form a core part of this nation's identity: personal sacrifice to uphold the freedom of others. We want to honor veterans by asking them to share their stories. We will publish the names, branch of service and years of service in a special insert on Sunday, Nov. 11.
The Star-Herald will also profile some of these veterans to tell their stories of service.
If you are a veteran or an immediate family member of a veteran and would like to participate, please complete the form on our website, starherald.com/honoring_our_veterans. All submissions will be included in an online photo gallery on starherald.com.
To submit a nomination, complete the form, tell your veteran's story and submit two photographs (service photo and current picture).
