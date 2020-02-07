Heritage Estates earns safety award

Heritage Estates in Gering has been recognized as one of three senior living centers in the Vetter Health Services 30-facility network to reach 400,000 hours of injury-free work from its staff.

“It’s our goal to go an additional 200,000 hours and be the first in our company to reach 600,000 hours without an injury,” Kim Johns, community relations coordinator with Heritage Estates, said. “That’s a huge goal for a staff of about 150 people but I believe we can achieve that.”

Johns credits a change of culture within Heritage Estates that as injury-free goals are met, people become even more conscious of keeping the workplace safe.

She said even small accidents, from slips on the ice to cuts in the kitchen, could put an end to the record.

Presenting the award on Tuesday afternoon was Edward Remm, safety coordinator with Vetter Health Services based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

“A long time ago, Jack Vetter, our founder, challenged his facilities to operate for one year without an injury,” Remm said. “He offered to come out and cook steaks for the facilities that met the goal. That’s how the tradition started and the goal has grown from there. In 2019, we cooked for 14 facilities that went injury-free for at least a year or 200,000 employee hours.”

Less than a month ago, Vetter representatives were in Alliance to award them for going one year injury-free. Later this week, they’re in North Platte to present a 200,000 hour award.

Remm said Heritage staff started developing a culture of watching out for each other and offering to help each other. When hazards are reported, they get fixed promptly.

He said it’s a major accomplishment to go that many hours without injuries because the long-term health care industry poses many hazards.

“In construction, if you move steel the same way every time and observe safety precautions, it’s very predictable,” Remm said. “But when you’re working with a person, it’s highly unpredictable and anything can happen.”

He said Vetter Health Services has set a high bar for achieving an injury-free workplace and he’s impressed that so many of their senior living centers have met and surpassed those goals.

Heritage Estates is a neighborhood concept nursing facility with the ability to serve 102 residents. Opened in 2006, it’s the newest skilled facility in the area.