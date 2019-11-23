Housed in one of the first buildings in Scottsbluff, Herstead Monument Company has been in business for 100 years.

John Herstead was a stone carver and monument setter in Grand Island, and his sales service territory covered the area from Alliance to Lander, Wyoming. When he decided to go out on his own, he chose Scottsbluff as his destination to relocate, believing that the irrigation systems going into place would help the economy and make it a viable setting for his business. John’s son, Lewis eventually took over the business, and today John’s granddaughter, Lou Ann Herstead, is a designer for the company.

“It’s kind of neat that the monument company has lived on,” Lou Ann Herstead said. “There’s not too much with that much pride in the workmanship, and we’ve kept it very much that same idea.”

The company’s offices are in a building at Broadway and Overland that originally housed the Tri-State Land Company. The building itself was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997. A brick building northwest of the offices was built in 1920, and at one point was the home of the first neon sign in Scottsbluff, lighting up the motto “MARK EVERY GRAVE.” While hail has made the neon inoperable, the sign lives on.

Herstead’s General Manager Bryon Wilson said the experience of the staff is critical to the company’s longevity. Lou Ann Herstead has been designing for more than 50 years, the two stone cutters have about 60 years of experience as do the two stone setters. Wilson himself has been in the industry for 45 years.

As changes in the funeral industry come about, Herstead Monument has had to adapt as well. Wilson said with the prevalence of cremation, they are doing more smaller stones and markers. Adjusting to new challenges “keeps us running,” Wilson said.

The focus of the business has always been on helping people.

“A headstone has never brought back anybody’s loved one,” he said. “But it’s a great way to memorialize your loved one. Many times it gives closure to the loss, and it gives a permanent remembrance where people can go back to the cemetery, the repository, where their loved one’s remains are. We have a lot of people who come in and buy stones now even though their loved one was cremated and scattered. The cremains or the body is not actually in a cemetery, but they still get a stone. I encourage people to do that. They still get a stone, and it’s someplace to go and say, ‘This was my mom. This was my dad. This was my brother or sister or my son or daughter, and I loved them, and I want their name to be forever commemorated in this cemetery or this place so that people will know they existed, know that they lived, know that they were important, and know that they were loved.’”

