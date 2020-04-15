During their meeting on Tuesday, members of the Scottsbluff Public Schools Board voted for a resolution that allows changes to the high school grading process.

The resolution stated that graduation requirements for the 2019-2020 school year were suspended, except for policies that the superintendent and board president determine need to remain in effect.

Additionally, Superintendent Rick Myles will determine which students were eligible or on track to graduate prior to the COVID-19 shutdown. For those who were not on track to graduate, Myles will determine what requirements or supports, if any, will be in place to get them on track for graduation.

If the superintendent feels the student has met those requirements, then the board president will issue a diploma to them.

For students who were not seniors, the resolution states a grading procedure must be implemented for the spring 2020 semester and plans must be in place to determine who will advance to the next grade level.

The resolution states, “It is the Board’s intention to advance students to the next grade level next year, but, at the same time, the Board does not want students unprepared for next year’s curriculum.”

Prior to voting for the resolution, the board heard about e-learning expectations, how grading will work this year and what’s being done to ensure students are successful.

Mike Mason, executive director of curriculum and instruction, and outgoing high school principal Mike Halley outlined plans to help support students in their online learning experience and the changes to the grading system.

Mason said the district plans to provide summer school for students who are performing below grade level or credit deficient. It will be held either face-to-face or remotely, depending on what is happening with the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the elementary level, a standards-based grading system is used and additional learning opportunities will be provided through the end of the year, said Mason.

Teachers will be gathering and sharing feedback and progress to families and monitoring the participation and completion of activities, he said.

Students will receive an “S” for satisfactory participation, and “I” for inadequate participation or “NT” for not tested relative to each standard, Mason said. He added that this will not have a negative impact on the student moving up to the next grade.

At the middle school level, teachers may give assignments on new standards as well as previously covered standards and students will receive feedback or grades for the assignments. The grades are designated as e-learning in Infinite Campus and Mason said students are expected to do at least 1-2 graded items per week within each course.

On their final report card, students will receive an “S” or an “I”, for satisfactory or inadequate participation respectively. This will be a contributing factor in their final grade, said Mason.

Their GPA will be based on work prior to the COVID-19 shut down.

For high school students, Halley said, there are three different options for grades.

Students can take the grade they earned based on their total combined body of work. Thirty percent will come from the daily assignments category and the remainder will be from the Assessment Category which can be used to improve the student’s grades but not hinder them.

Alternatively, students can take a “Satisfactory” or “Unsatisfactory” in place of a letter grade. Halley noted that “colleges may not accept it,” so students with post-secondary plans need to consider that.

The final option is for students facing extenuating circumstances such as a lack of access to the internet or technology or serious illness. This option will be approved for students on an individual basis and freezes their grades at the end of the third quarter as their final semester grade.

Halley said that internship, work study and discontinued course grades will be frozen at the end of the third quarter.

Every spring, the district purchases new Chromebooks, in order to ensure there are plenty in working order for next fall’s students. The district follows a bidding process, but had to handle things differently this year.

Due to the pandemic, it was difficult to find a vendor who could guarantee pricing or that they’d have the quantity of laptops the district needed. David Davis conducted “a good faith bidding process that was consistent with our Board Policy,” according to a memo sent by him and Marianne Carlson to the board.

Few had the number of computers that were necessary and the best quote came from Staples. A total of $91,032 was spent on 300 Chromebooks.

Board member Terry Gilliland questioned how many families aren’t able to participate in e-learning because of a lack of internet connection. Myles said it was fewer than 20, and a spreadsheet of who isn’t connected is updated regularly.

Mason said teachers and administration have been reaching out to families with students that have dropped in attendance to see if internet access is an issue and what can be done.

Mason made recommendations for the purchase of new middle school social studies books and materials for grade 6-12 illustrative math, which were approved by the board.

The board also voted to table an agreement between the district and the Scottsbluff Administrator Association.

The agreement would increase the base dollar amounts to reflect a 2.5 percent package increase for 2020-21 and 2021-22. Director of Finance Marianne Carlson said the agreement was in line with the one the board had reached with certified staff.

“This proposal and this motion trouble me,” said board member Paul Snyder.

In the midst of a pandemic, when people are dealing with reduced income or no income, Snyder said he was “disturbed” by the board making a move to give salary increases to the districts highest paid employees.

“We’re spending at a time when everyone else is saving,” he said, pointing out that budgets are likely to be very tight following the pandemic.

He acknowledged that the package was in line with that of the certified staff, but it was approved before the pandemic struck in full force.

Snyder repeated several times that his feelings about a vote on the agreement had nothing to do with how he felt about the administrators and the work they are doing. He praised them but said the agenda item doesn’t seem to take anything going on in the world into consideration.

He said he didn’t know what the solution was and he was “probably going to vote for it anyway,” but he felt it was bad timing.

The board agreed to table the item until next month’s meeting, which will take place on May 11.