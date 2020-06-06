High winds caused damages to trees, power lines and buildings as a storm blew through Scotts Bluff County on Saturday night.
A man and a woman were transported to Regional West Medical Center after being struck as tin from a building blew onto Highway 26 near Mitchell, striking the pair. Both suffered injuries, according to scanner traffic.
Damage to trees resulted in blocked roads in Mitchell, Minatare and Scottsbluff. A portion of Avenue I in the area of 17th Street was closed until Scottsbluff fire crews removed the tree. Damages have occurred to crossing signs at the Avenue B railroad crossing.
Downed trees were also reported in the three communities and had struck power lines. Portions of Scottsbluff have been without power for a time, with NPPD's website reporting more than 1,000 customers without power. The bulk of the outage - affecting 978 customers - south of East 20th Street to just beyond South Beltline highway between Broadway and 13th Avenue. Portions of the area have had power restored, but NPPD had sent out an alert to customers advising that power might not be restored until after 9 p.m.
The National Weather Service had issued a high wind alert prior to the storm, saying that winds could reach as high as 70 miles per hour. Other areas of the Panhandle have also been under a severe thunderstorm warning throughout the evening.
