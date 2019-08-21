A large metal cactus has adorned Dana Miller’s yard on Five Rocks Road for nearly 10 years. This morning, the cactus was flattened against the ground, one of many casualties of a storm system that moved through the area on Tuesday night.

“It just twisted it off at the base,” Miller said of the high winds that accompanied the storm.

Jerad Allen, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, said wind speeds ranged from 60 mph to over 90 mph. He said one Scottsbluff weather station reported a 91 mph gust around 10:30 p.m.

Leslie and Court Cook had several sections of their privacy fence blown down at their home in north Scottsbluff. Cook said she didn’t get a chance to get a good look at the fence until Wednesday morning because the heavy rains had flooded their yard during the storm.

“Looking out the front window, it literally reminded me of being inside the dishwasher when it’s on the heavy-duty cycle,” Cook said. “There was just so much water.”

Leslie Cook works at Wel-Life Assisted Living in Scottsbluff where the facility’s maintenance was working to clear a large branch downed behind that building. Cook said she was more surprised that the fence came down than the tree branch.

“It’s been through a lot since we bought the house, so I was surprised it actually came down this time,” she said of the wood fence.

Gary Stranske lost a large tree branch in his yard in north Scottsbluff. He said the branch came down around 12:30 a.m.

“I watched it from the window,” he said. “I saw that branch go just like that. I’m just glad it didn’t come down on the house.”

Mike’s Tree Service was working on the downed branch at Stranske’s house, but he said they were just going to do enough first thing Wednesday to get it out of the street, then move on to others around the city that needed attention right away before coming back to clean up at Stranske’s.

Along with high winds, the storm brought dime to nickel sized hail and heavy rainfall with reports of 1.18 inches in Scottsbluff and 2.10 inches in Gering, Allen said.

More storms may be in store tonight and tomorrow, although Allen said they’ll be more isolated.

“We can’t rule out a storm today or tomorrow, but they won’t be as widespread,” Allen said.

The Firefighter Ministry is assisting a woman and her child, who have been displaced after the roof of her trailer home was sheared off by the wind.