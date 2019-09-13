MITCHELL — An 18-year-old man involved in a crash southwest of Mitchell Thursday has been hospitalized and is in critical condition.
Authorities have identified the driver of a vehicle involved in the crash on Highway 92 as Abel Barron.
Barron, 18, of Scottsbluff, was transported via Air Link to Regional West Medical Center for treatment. He is listed in critical condition at RWMC. Barron was the only occupant of the vehicle, a Saturn 1300, and no other vehicles were involved.
Barron was traveling westbound on Highway 92 between County Roads 11 and 10 when his vehicle veered across the eastbound lane and into the ditch on the south side of the highway where the vehicle spun and then flipped over, landing on its roof.
The Nebraska State Patrol is still investigating the crash, however, there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. Air Link, Valley Ambulance, the Mitchell Fire Department and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.