BRIDGPORT — Although Courthouse and Jail Rock are best known for guiding pioneers on their journey west, the land around the formation was home to Native Americans first.

“We know there is a Native American site there, but we don’t know much about it,” History Nebraska archaeologist Nolan Johnson said.

That was one of the reason’s that the area was chosen for a public excavation this weekend.

“We celebrate Nebraska Archeology Month every September and we try to do a volunteer excavation every year,” Johnson said. “Last year, we did it at Fort Robinson.”

The dig will take place on Sept. 28-29 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

Johnson said 20 people had already signed up for the upcoming excavation which is limited to 30 participants.

Over the course of the weekend, those who register will spend two days excavating under the supervision of professional archaeologists.

“We going to hand them a shovel,” Johnson said.

The cost is $50 per person for one day, or $80 per person for both days. The cost includes lunch and the use of excavation tools.

Participants should bring water, a hat, gloves, bug spray, sun screen or anything else they may need to spend the day outdoors. They should dress for the weather.

Johnson said bone fragments and pieces of debris from the process of creating stone tools have already been found at the site.

His hope is that this dig will turn up other artifacts, such as projectile points and pottery, that will be useful in piecing together the stories of the tribes who once occupied the area.

All of the items that are found will be cataloged and put into archival storage for future research.

Johnson will also compile a report about the findings which will be made available to the public.

Those who don’t want to dig are welcome to stop by the excavation site and take a look at what is going on.

As part of Nebraska Archeology Month, History Nebraska will also be hosting two events that weekend at the Chimney Rock Visitor Center.

The first, on Sept. 28, will feature two lectures as well as a chance for the community to have artifacts identified.

The public is encouraged to bring artifacts to the visitors center for identification at 6 p.m. and lectures begin at 7 p.m.

Johnson will share his Historic Trail Archeology presentation and Augustana University staff archaeologist Jason Cruse will discuss Archaeological Discoveries in the Nebraska Bandlands.

On Sept. 29, there will be an archeology-themed family day from 1-3 p.m. at the Visitor Center. Among the activities are dig boxes for children to excavate and broken ceramics that are ready to be reconstructed.

Both events are free and open to the public.

To register for the dig or for more information visit history.nebraska.gov or call 402-471-3230.