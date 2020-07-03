Used masks, letters to friends and protest signs were some of the items History Nebraska is asking people outside Omaha and Lincoln to send in as Nebraska’s historical society looks to preserve history in action.

Trevor Jones, History Nebraska’s director and CEO, announced the call for artifacts during Gov. Pete Ricketts’ news conference on Thursday.

“I think if we’re in luck, Nebraska school children someday will be assigned to find somebody who has lived through 2020,” Jones said. “That’s how significant this year is.”

The call for artifacts comes as the country grapples with a global pandemic and civil unrest in every U.S. state, including Nebraska.

During the conference, Jones said History Nebraska had collected everything from banners of canceled high school graduations to video diaries and physical journals recorded during the pandemic.

“We’ve even collected rolls of toilet paper that were given out free for getting an oil change,” Jones said.

Chris Goforth, History Nebraska’s marketing and communications director, told the Star-Herald they’ve already received several artifacts from the urban side of the state, where the organization is headquartered. He said the historical society was hoping to round out their collection with artifacts from the more rural areas in the central and western parts of Nebraska.

“We want to make sure that we are telling (and) capturing the whole story for future generations,” Goforth said.

That representation comes down to the artifacts sent to History Nebraska and where they are from, he said. History Nebraska is asking organizations from across the state to help in the call for artifacts.

History Nebraska is looking for artwork, video diaries, photos, protest signs, homemade masks and anything else that represents how Nebraskan’s dealt with the pandemic. He said they were especially interested in the experiences of children.

Nebraskans interested in sending items should go to a portal page on history.nebraska.gov to learn how and what to send or to create a digital journal entry, Goforth said.

Goforth also said that items would be left in isolation and sanitized if possible to avoid spreading the infection to the society’s staff.