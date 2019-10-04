History of Soapbox Derby to be reminisced about during Sunday presentation

GERING — Soap Box Derby races began in 1934 in Dayton, Ohio. As they grew in popularity, plans were put into motion to host an unsanctioned derby at the Scotts Bluff National Monument.

Although Soap Box Derby races at the Monument are long past, a local man wants to ensure they’re not forgotten.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, Steve Morgheim will give a presentation about the derby that will showcase rarely seen historical photos of the races, as well as interesting facts about how the cars were built, the guidelines racers had to follow, how the community got involved and the impact the event had on the area.

The presentation will begin at 2 p.m. at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. The presentation is free and everyone is welcome. Regular museum admission will apply to the main gallery.

The first Soap Box Derby race at the Monument was held on July 16, 1939, and drew 27 racers and an audience of more than 10,000 people.

“We have photos of cars lined up as far as the eye can see,” Kayla Gasker, a park ranger and centennial coordinator at Scotts Bluff National Monument. said.

The racers headed down the summit road and, according to information compiled by the National Park Service, it was a Minatare boy by the name of Jack Lupher that took first place.

Participants had to follow strict rules in order to compete. Those rules included a spending limit of $10 per car and a requirement that the car be at least 3 inches off the ground and could not exceed a length of 80 inches.

The car and driver combined needed to weigh less than 250 pounds, according to the NPS.

Gasker said racers started around the first curve of the summit road, which was plenty of distance to gain momentum.

According to the NPS, the racing distance was about 1,050 feet with a slope that never exceeded 9%. There were three racing lanes and it was required that the course permit a regular passenger car to start from a standstill and coast to the finish line at just over 20 miles per hour.

The races took about 30 seconds.

The derby continued annually — except during World War II — and at one point, drew 12,000 people to the area.

“It grew so large they would actually call on park rangers from other states to come do traffic control,” said Morgheim.

Eventually, the crowds began to dwindle. By the final race in 1951, attendance had dropped to 850 people, according to the NPS.

Although the crowds faded, Gasker said the hope is that Morgheim’s presentation will help keep the memories of the event alive in the community.

Morgheim remembers the derby, although he never participated. His passion for the derby stems from listening to others' experiences, but he took a deep dive into its history after he and his partner, Becky Hale, wrote a book about their rescue beagle being a Soap Box Derby driver titled "The Soap Box Beagle."

In the book, the pup gets other animals involved and with the help of park rangers, they put on a derby.

“As we were illustrating and writing that book, I ran into Jerry Aulick,” said Morgheim. “As far as we know, he’s the only living participant.”

From there, Morgheim began to dig through the Monument’s archives and gathering news clippings.

“From that, I developed this presentation,” he said.

He said his presentation would allow people to reflect on what life was like then as well as the direction that things are headed now and how fast things change.

“A hundred years prior to that (first race), there were oxen pulling covered wagons within 200 yards of that location. Eighteen years after the last race, men were landing on the mood.”

Although it’s possible that a derby could take place at the monument again, it’s unlikely.

“It would be cool to do something like that again, but we’d need outside funding and volunteers,” Gasker said.

There’s also a level of danger associated with the race. Today, it's discouraged to use the road with anything but an actual passenger vehicle, Gasker said. Although there are events that have runners and cyclists heading up the monument, races that go down the monument are a no-go.

“It’s so dangerous to have a race-type competition down such a steep curvy road,” said Gasker.