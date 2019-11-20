Holding the Line: Scottsbluff’s Mokeac looking to help clear the way to a state title

The Scottsbluff High School football team has one of the most prolific scoring offenses in the state and certainly in Class B.

Those lanes for the backs to run through don’t just open on their own, though. The Bearcat offensive line can take pride in knowing that Scottsbluff has the most prolific offense in Class B with 5,562 yards this season. That’s 1,009 more total yards than second-place Waverly, which finished the season with 4,553. In addition, Scottsbluff averages 463.5 yards per game and has scored 540 points this season, which is also tops in Class B.

With numbers like that, Scottsbluff senior offensive guard Terrance Mokeac knows how important it was to get back to the championship game and avenge a 48-27 loss to Omaha Skutt Catholic last November.

“We take a lot of pride in getting back to the championship game. We had a pretty good offense last year but I don’t think it compares to the one this year,” Mokeac said. “Our line is very dominant and we’re putting people on their backs and our quarterback in the endzone or getting that next first down. It’s just very special being back here two years in a row. We’re coming with a chip on our shoulder — we’re hungry. We want a championship just as bad as the other guy does but we’re going to play harder for it.”

Although the accolades are commonly distributed between the skill positions, the offensive line is a “heavy” reason the yards have been racked up in astounding numbers throughout the season.

Scottsbluff has cranked out video-game like offensive stats throughout the playoffs, and at an average weight of almost 240 pounds up front, the Bearcats are looking to finish off what they fell short of a year ago.

A state title.

Nicknamed the “Vanilla Gorilla,” Mokeac lines up with some pretty tough customers around him, too. He’s one of four seniors on an experienced offensive line alongside 6-foot-6, 270-pound Sam Clarkson, 5-11, 205-pound Creighton Dike, and 5-11, 270-pound Joe McCloud along with junior Tyler Smith, who comes in at 5-11, 205.

Although Scottsbluff’s O-line gives up some size to its opponents on a weekly basis, Mokeac said his teammates in the trenches make up for it in athleticism and speed. He added that he may not be the tallest guy on the field, but the other team better be looking for No. 50 when the game gets going.

“Even though I’m not the tallest guy on the field, I’m still the guy you got to look for,” he said. “You know, the thick one with all the muscle that’s going to knock you on your butt. I know I have to bring it on every play. I have to bring that physicality and flip that switch and make sure the flame is still going.”

Also a team captain for the Bearcats, Mokeac is a big reason Scottsbluff has been chugging along and is 12-0 this season. He takes a lot of pride in his role for the Bearcats whether its helping his quarterback get a few extra yards, or running down the opposing team’s quarterback from his defensive end position.

“I take a lot of pride even though we don’t get that much recognition for what we do,” he said. “We know we’re a big part and that’s all we need. We got our guys into the endzone and that’s all we really need. We live by this thing where we like to say big guts, no glory because the linemen don’t get any attention, but we know we did up front, we know we did our job.”

Defensively, Mokeac has mounted 28 total tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and six quarterback hurries.

Mokeac didn’t just step into his role as a leader on offense and defense for the Bearcats. Surrounded by talent year in and year out, he spends every minute he can in the weight room trying to get the edge he needs to be the strongest player on the field every Friday night. At 5-11 and 235 pounds, Mokeac gives up as much as 30-50 pounds every week against one of the toughest schedules in Class B. However, the size difference doesn’t hinder his mindset because he doesn’t look at it that way.

“It’s nothing big to me. Nothing that I haven’t had to deal with my whole life,” he said. “I’ve always been undersized and having to go against guys twice my weight, but I”m still the one that’s going to put you on your back no matter what.”

Being the first Native American to be a varsity captain on the Scottsbluff football team, Mokeac wants to set a good example and inspire younger Native American boys to play football and be successful in whatever they choose to do. And doing that means not taking a play off and giving 100% on every down.

Mokeac has had the opportunity to play football with his younger brother, Tony, who is a 6-4, 270-pound junior tackle for the Bearcats, and said this team knew it would be something special since playing in the youth league at the Carpenter Center.

“We’ve been together since Carpenter Center football. We knew this team was going to be special ,” he said. “The way we’ve been together since middle school, elementary, we knew this was going to be something special.”

With another clash against the defending Class B state champion Skutt Catholic, Mokeac said the Bearcats will be ready to go on Monday, Nov. 25, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln and this time he hopes his team comes out on top.

“Be watching for me this Monday because I’m coming with a chip on my shoulder from last year,” he said. “I’m way hungrier this year and I’ve been putting in the work all summer. Skutt’s really going to feel me this year. It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but it’s the size of the fight in the dog.”

Mokeac and the Bearcats will face off with Omaha Skutt Catholic on Monday, November 25 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Kickoff is slated for 6:15 p.m. MST.