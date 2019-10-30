Holiday Craft Fair set for Friday, Saturday

About 47 artisans of both food and crafts will be showing and selling their creations this weekend as the 26th annual Holiday Craft Fair and Specialty Foods Expo gets underway at the Gering Civic Center.

The event is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2. Friday is the preview show and sale from 5:30-8 p.m. The show continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We estimate that about 2,000 people attend the event each day so it’s one of the bigger shows in the area,” expo organizer Judy Keller said. “The food vendors bring prepackaged, homemade items that you won’t find in stores. You’ll find honey, ethnic foods, barbecue sauce, artisan breads and things like that.”

The Holiday Craft Fair and Specialty Foods Expo dates back to 1993, when the Gering Civic Center first opened. The late Nadine Sieb, who headed up the Gering New Horizons tourism group, proposed an annual craft fair for the Christmas season.

“Nadine did a lot of the legwork that first season,” Keller said. “The event has been building ever since. The best compliment we get is when people tell us it’s the best show in the valley.”

Those estimated 2,000 attendees will also find handcrafted gift items in every shape and size, from soap to jewelry, and from fall décor to clothing.

A favorite from past years is Hesse’s of Hackberry Creek in Valentine, makers of “upcycled” crafts such as birdhouses.

Rod Clause of Der Topfer Gallery and Studio has brought his pottery to the show for the past few years.

“I’ve been experimenting with a new technique that produces some really bright colors,” Clause said. “I’ll bring several examples and a lot of everything else I’ve made, from bowls to plates to vases.”

Clause said the annual expo is a great time to find one-of-a-kind gift items for the Christmas season. But the expo has another purpose that’s much larger in scale.

“I really want the people to come out and buy locally,” he said. “A lot of the people doing these craft shows, that’s their second income. We really need people to support our local artists and the mom-and-pop stores in town.”