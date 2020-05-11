Homestake Antique Mall manager set to retire

A walk through Homestake Antique Mall takes one back in time as comic books intermingle with advertising signs, display cases highlight trays of coins, antique board games and Matchbox cars reside on shelves and vintage Pepsi and Coca-Cola bottles sit next to each other in their respective wooden flats.

After 41 years in business, Homestake is preparing to close its doors as manager Mark Harbor gets set to retire.

Homestake started out in the Randall Square building on East 20th Street in Scottsbluff before moving to the Monument Mall. Another move took the business to Broadway in the location that now houses Flyover Brewing Company. After 20 years there the store moved to its current location at 1824 Broadway in the next building to the south of Flyover.

The business started out primarily buying and selling coins, then baseball and sports trading cards. Comic books have been another popular collectible over the years. Harbor said trading card sales declined and it became difficult to keep up with as the market changed and more and more companies began making the cards,

“I’ve always enjoyed the antiques,” Harbor said of his favorite type of items in the store, although he said he doesn’t have a favorite type of item.

Harbor said the time is right for him to retire, although he doesn’t have any real plans for his time as yet, but he said, “I’m ready.”

The biggest reward from the years in the business is “the people” he has come to know and come in contact with over the time.

