'Honk' for the birthday girl: Friend helps Gering woman celebrate 95th

No quarantine or social distancing orders were going to keep Irene Eskam’s neighbors from celebrating a birthday.

Eskam’s 95th birthday came with a homemade sign on the front porch of her Gering home courtesy of neighbor Carol Whiteley. The sign encouraged those passing by to honk in honor of the birthday girl.

“It’s wonderful,” Eskam said of the gesture by Whiteley. “She’s wonderful anyway.”

Without a standard birthday party, Eskam was still able to enjoy the day.

“I’ve been busy with cards,” she said

Celebrating a 95th birthday under unusual circumstances wasn’t the way Eskam had hoped her day would go, but “what are you gonna do?” she said.