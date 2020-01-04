GREELEY, Colo. — A quick scroll through the High Plains Honor Flight Facebook page reveals quickly what it’s all about – “Grateful for heroes” accompanies many of the posts.

The president of the board of directors for HPHF is Scottsbluff native Matt Voris, a Desert Storm-era veteran who spent eight years in the Army and Wyoming National Guard. Voris’ grandfather, Bob Slie, was a Pearl Harbor survivor and Army Air Corps pilot; his great-great uncle, Butch Voris, was the first commander of the Navy’s Blue Angels. His sister, Michelle, served in the Marines, and nephew, Nathan, is a current Marine.

“It was my grandfather, Bob Slie, who really instilled a sense of service and duty to the country in me,” Matt Voris said. “He is the primary reason I decided to go into the military. Seeing what the World War II era veterans did for our country and the mission of Honor Flight once I discovered what that was, I just had to get involved with it. Now to be able to take that across other eras such as the Korea and Vietnam veterans is something that I think is real important.”

The Honor Flight program takes veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam, as well as Purple Heart recipients from any conflict, to Washington D.C. to visit the war memorials there. With 120 veterans and 60 escorts (called guardians) on each flight, the veterans leave from Loveland, Colorado, ride in buses with police escort down I-25 to Denver International Airport for their flight on a Sunday afternoon. A banquet awaits in Washington Sunday night, followed by the memorial visits on Monday before a flight back to Denver.

“It’s a pretty cool thing for the veterans to see thousands of people standing out there with flags and signs thanking them for their sacrifice and service,” Voris said. “These trips are really life changing. It’s hard to describe unless you have had the chance to be involved in one. From the very first time that I took a trip, I knew it was something that I had to do, it was something I had to be involved with, and I had to continue to support.”

The program nearly folded after a September 2018 flight when the group was known as Honor Flight Northern Colorado, an organization started in 2008 by Col. Stan Cass, a retired Vietnam helicopter pilot. Cass died unexpectedly the following April. Voris and a number of volunteers from the Northern Colorado program took up the baton and moved forward as High Plains Honor Flight.

The national Honor Flight program was started by Earl Morris. When Cass started the program in Colorado, Morris was on the first flight. When Voris and his group took over in 2019, Morris told him that his father and uncle lived in Denver and had never been on an Honor Flight. Voris and Morris made arrangements for all three to be on the next flight in September, and Morris even agreed to be the keynote speaker for the group in Washington.

“How cool is it that the original founder of Honor Flight, who started this whole thing, is traveling on our trip with us with family members and he’s going to get up at our banquet and be our keynote speaker that night? He said that was full circle for him from starting it and seeing what it’s developed into now,” Voris said.

A Desert Storm memorial is in the works. Voris said that will expand the number of vets who are eligible for the flights.

“It’s funny to hear the difference between the generations of veterans,” Voris said. “None of them consider themselves heroes. They all just say we were doing what we had to do. One trip, we took a Marine, Purple Heart Iraqi veteran who was hit by an IUD. To see the older veterans who were on that trip take that kid under their wings was pretty cool. Even though he was 40-50 years younger than everyone else on the trip, he had a life-changing experience as well.”

Voris said the trip is impactful on a number of levels, but opening up communication for many vets is key.

“When you get letters from veterans that tell you, ‘I didn’t realize how much I held inside myself for the last 50-60 years,’” Voris said. “Taking this trip and seeing the gratitude and the things that we get to see on this trip — going to the wall, going to the World War II Monument, going to Korea Memorials — it’s just like it lifts the weight of the world off these guys.

“We get family members all the time who tell us Uncle Bob or Grandpa Joe never talked about any of this stuff that he experienced during his service time and since he or she has gone on your trip, we can’t get them to shut up. That’s a good thing.”

For more information about the High Plains Honor Flight program, to fill out an application for a trip or to donate to the cause, look for them on Facebook or visit highplainshonorflight.org.

