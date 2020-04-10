The Nebraska HOSA competition was limited to the internet this year, much to the disappointment of local seniors.

HOSA - Future Health Professionals is an international student organization with a mission to empower students to become leaders in health care.

Scottsbluff High School’s chapter has 82 students, two of them outgoing seniors who were looking forward to their last State Leadership Conference in Omaha at the end of March where they’d show off their skills in an online test, in-person presentation or both.

There are a total of 51 events offered in various disciplines. SBHS had 27 members planning on participating in 15 events, including subjects such as behavioral health, human growth and development, veterinary science and HOSA Bowl, which is a team quiz bowl.

“There were two seniors that were going to compete at state,” co-adviser Jen Harre said.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 led to the conference being canceled.

“Of the 51 competitive events offered at the SLC, 32 of them were able to be prejudged,” Harre said. “If it was an online test and in-person event, then only the online test was judged. The in-person events were canceled.”

The students, who’ve poured their hearts into preparing, were crushed.

“Our students worked really hard on the presentations that no one will ever get to see,” co-adviser Kelli Larson said. “And this is just another heartbreaking result that these seniors can add to their list of their seniors year.”

One senior, Shelby Bewley, had been preparing for three events: CPR/First Aid, Medical Terminology and HOSA Bowl. She was also the chapter’s treasurer.

“I competed the last two years,” said Bewley, who wants to major in Radiologic Technology. “In the years prior I only competed in one competition. Taking three tests definitely drove me to study and work hard towards my goal.”

She was looking forward to demonstrating her skills during the hands-on portion of the competition.

“I am definitely disappointed that it did not end the way I would have liked,” she said, adding that she was nervous because her previous competitions had come down to the hands-on tests.

Bewley and the rest of her HOSA Bowl team, made up of Seth Yarnell, Josie Amoo and Justin Sharp, finished in the top three, earning her a spot at the International Leadership Competition that is scheduled to take place in Houston, Texas in June. If COVID-19 precautions are still in place, it will also take place virtually.

Yarnell also placed first in Medical Math. Because students can only compete in one event at the ILC, Jasmine Lopez will fill in on the HOSA Bowl Team so Yarnell can compete in the math competition.

In addition to her HOSA Bowl placing, Bewley finished fifth in CPR/First Aid with team member Justin Sharp. Sharp said when he heard the competition was canceled, he was relieved that his online tests still gave him a chance at placing.

“I was still disappointed though, because we didn’t have the opportunity to show off our skills in person,” Sharp said.

The other senior, Ashley Kincaid, was supposed to compete in the Emergency Medical Technician event with her partner, junior Allison Carpenter. The pair finished sixth, short of the third place required to qualify for the ILC.

“Both of these students completed the WNCC EMT class, passed the national registry exam and are registered EMTs,” Larson said. “They did not place in the top three, however, I feel if they would have been able to compete in the in-person skills portion of the competition, then they would have placed.”

Sophomore Katiylyn Kizzire said she was devastated to hear they wouldn’t compete in-person, but she and her partner Jenna Sterling were still able to secure third place in the First Aid/CPR Competition and a spot at the ILC.

Regardless of their finish, Kizzire believes the hands-on part of the event is the most important part.

“You can know the facts about giving CPR, but actually doing it correctly is a whole different thing, and what actually saves people’s lives,” she said. “So yeah, the hands-on portion could have definitely changed the results, but I am still very grateful that our event had a test portion that could be judged.”

Harre said several more students fell short of placing, which was hard to see after watching them work so hard.

Yarnell and Halle Shaddick were supposed to compete in the Health Career Display, with surgeon being the chosen career.

“They interviewed Dr. (Rommie) Hughes, practiced their surgical skills with Marcene Elwell at the WNCC Surgical Tech Program and made a full size abdomen,” Harre said.

Jasmine Lopez and Emily Williams planned to compete in the same event, choosing to highlight nephrologists. The spoke to Dr. Ruba Sarsour, attended a dialysis class at the DaVita Center, and were 3-D printing a kidney.

“Emily Franklin was competing in Health Career Photography,” Larson said. “She had put a picture portfolio together of her visits to three different pediatric health care settings. That included dentistry, physical therapy and NICU.”

Steffi Tactacan had written a speech for the Prepared Speaking competition based on the 2019-20 HOSA theme of medical professionals always aiming toward the future when it comes to enhancing patient care, medicine and prevention, Larson said.

Harre said that HOSA is self-driven. While she and Larson provided them with support and organized practice times, the majority of preparation was done on their own time.

Although the end of the year has been disappointing for students, and seniors in particular, Larson and Harre know they’ve got a bright future.

“We are so proud of our seniors and all of the HOSA members,” Larson said.

Harre added, “We believe these kids will make a positive impact on the health care profession.”