Due to the recent COVID-19 cases spiking around the nation, Balloon Federation of America has announced that the National Championships this year will be postponed to 2021. A national qualifying event will take place instead of the championship. The national qualifying event and Old West Balloon Fest will still take place as planned Aug. 12-15.
The organizers of Old West Balloon Fest and Balloon Federation of America have worked closely to determine if a National Championship makes sense for 2020, Colleen Johnson, Old West Balloon Fest executive director said in a press release.
"Our decision was made based on two major factors. The first factor is that we have 30% of nationals’ pilots in the at-risk age group, and second, the concern of some nationals’ pilots who were worried about traveling through 3-4 states that have COVID-19 cases spiking in order to get to Nebraska. Many of those pilots have already made the decision to not participate this year.
"We would regret holding a Nationals Competition that did not represent the best 50 pilots in the nation. This was a tough decision and one that was not made lightly, but it is what is best with the current circumstances. Scotts Bluff County will host the 2021 and 2022 US Nationals Hot Air Balloon Championships."
Johnson said the good news is that Old West Balloon Fest will be running tasks for qualification for next year’s nationals in Scotts Bluff County.
Scotts Bluff County will host a a four-day competition for pilots to qualify for 2021 Nationals championship. There will be a total of approximately 20 competition balloons and 15-20 Old West Balloon Fest pilots joining them Aug. 14 and 15.
Other events of Old West Balloon Fest will continue. The WNCC night glow will feature 15-20 balloons on Aug. 12. Organizers expect 35-40 balloons for the KNEB night glow located at the Grasslands at Five Rocks featuring both competition balloons and Old West Balloon Fest favorites.
Organizers will keep the public informed of all Panhandle Public Health Department requirements to attend the event through its website and Facebook pages.
For more information about the event (volunteer and vendor sign up), please visit our website theoldwestballoonfest.com.
