By 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a line of cars coiled and curled on itself, starting and stopping as volunteers darted in and out of the line to place boxes of produce and potatoes into the back of cars. Shouts rang out of “Move up,” and “God Bless,” between the drivers and doers.

Hundreds of people were served by about 40 volunteers from more than a dozen area churches who gave away produce and potatoes in the old Albertsons’ parking lot, a revamp of the churches’ successful effort back in May. While the giveaway was scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, the giving started before 8 a.m. and ended just before 11 a.m.

“It’s a lot of unorganized chaos, but we’re getting it done,“ one volunteer Cathy McPhail said as she directed cars. She and her husband had heard of the effort on their church’s Facebook page and they were anxious to get involved.

“I wanted to give back to the community that has given so much to me,” she said.

Beads of condensation dripped from tomatoes, zucchinis, blueberries and lettuce as 850 flats of produce were unloaded by forklift from refrigerated trailers, next to stacks of potatoes totaling 40,000 pounds. An estimated 1 in 8 people struggle with hunger in Nebraska — that’s 237,440 people with more than half of that being children, according to Feeding America, a national nonprofit.

Tyson Lambertson, a pastor at The Rock Church, said the produce was donated by Convey of Hope, described on its website as an international faith-based nonprofit organization providing food around the world. He said the event in May was so successful, the organization reached back out to provide more food for a second giveaway. A spokeswoman for the organization was not reached for comment Thursday.

Lambertson said the effort was made possible by volunteers and churches from over 20 different denominations.

“We want to bless our community and love our community and show the love of Christ in the community,” he said.

Lamberston said he’s unsure if there will be another event, saying it’s up to a lot of different factors.

Families who picked up food said they often heard about the event though Facebook.

Ashley Policky, who works at a local elementary school, said she could use the help.

“I’m a single mom with two kids at home,” she said.

Robin and Keith Iverson had been working through the pandemic, Robin as a nurse and Keith delivering the Star-Herald newspaper.

“This is our second time here and it helps us out a lot,” Robin Iverson said, adding she’s had to care for her elderly adopted mother.

Wait times were shorter in this giveaway as volunteers had more space and four lines set up for loading food. Many of the volunteers were first-timers, having heard about the success of the previous giveaway.

Lindsey Bruckner brought her two children Ivy, 11, and Eli, 7, to volunteer Thursday.

“We’d served at Panhandle Love In Action, and since it closed, we have been looking for something new to help,” she said.

Nathan Schick, 16, summed up many of the sentiments of other volunteers.

“I just want to help people,” he said.

