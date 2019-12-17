A Boise, Idaho, woman died Sunday in a collision on Interstate 80 near Dix.
Beth A McCaskill, of Boise, Idaho, died of injuries suffered in a collision that occurred at about 9:42 a.m. three miles west of Dix near mile marker 27, Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Travis Wallace said.
Wallace said the collision occurred when Ahmed A. Ahmed, 28, of Aurora, Colorado, had been driving a 2019 Freightliner semi westbound on Interstate 80 and Ahmed lost control of the semi on the ice and went into the median. His semi crossed the median into the eastbound lane of Interstate 80, striking McCaskill’s vehicle head-on.
McCaskill died at the scene of the crash. Ahmed did not suffer any injuries.
Interstate 80 was closed for nearly three hours, Wallace said, as the semi caught fire after the collision.
Wallace said the collision remains under investigation.
