For nearly 80 years, the Mohr family has been at the head of Ideal Linen and Laundry, a company that started in Scottsbluff in 1907.

Carl Mohr had already been active in the laundry business in Lincoln for several years when he moved his family to Scottsbluff and bought the business on Broadway in 1941. When Carl began experiencing health issues, son Paul returned to Scottsbluff in 1958 after graduating from the University of Texas and having played professional baseball.

Paul became company president in 1961, and worked alongside his father until Carl died in 1966. On Dec. 2, 1970, the laundry burned to the ground two days before Paul Mohr Jr., the company’s current president and CEO, was born. Paul Jr. talked about his father, who died Jan. 1, 2008 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

“Extremely hard worker,” Paul Mohr Jr. said of his father. “Smart. Graduated from college from the University of Texas with an engineering degree. Played professional baseball until his dad had health issues, and he came back to Scottsbluff to help run the family business. In 1970, there was a fire that destroyed the plant on Broadway right next to the Star-Herald, and that’s when he decided to build here in this location (on the South Beltline Highway). Took a big risk and took out a big loan to build here, and it worked out pretty good for him. He worked a lot of long hours and a lot of sleepless nights. He told me stories where he’d be sleeping in his office for just a couple hours, then he’d get up and go back to work. I think he did that for quite a few years.”

Mohr said he didn’t know his grandfather, but he knows of him.

“My grandfather passed away before I was born, but I knew he was a very hard worker and was a very shrewd businessman,” Mohr said.

Today, Ideal employs about 140 people and a second plant in North Platte was added in 1998. The company recently purchased Bluffs Sanitary Supply.

“I think it’s pretty neat to be a part of something that’s been around that long,” Mohr said. “In business school, I learned that it’s very rare that businesses last much more than a few years if it’s not a corporation like a chain of some type, and to be around since 1907 and with the family-owned business since 1941, it’s pretty neat to be a part of it. There’s a lot of pride involved, and there’s satisfaction to be able to help out charity-wise helping the community and to employ as many people as we do.”

Mohr played basketball and tennis in college at Nebraska Wesleyan, graduating in 1994 with a degree in business administration.

“I grew up around the business, working here during summers and weekends sometimes to help out my dad with the machinery, so I just grew up around it,” Mohr said. “When I went to college, I wasn’t really thinking of coming back to work in the business, but after college, it seemed like a good option.”

When Paul Sr. passed away, Paul Jr. assumed the reins of the family business where he had already been working for a number of years. Paul Jr. bought remaining shares of the company from his sister, Mindy (Grabau),

“It looked pretty easy from the outside until you actually do it,” Mohr said. “It was a little more complicated than it appeared. When you’re making all the decisions that could affect your family, it becomes a little more stressful when you don’t have the backup. My dad used to say, ‘It’s real simple – we just pick up dirty clothes, wash them and return them.’ But it wasn’t as simple as that.”

Today, dry cleaning is only around 1% of Ideal’s business. The company offers a full line of uniforms, linens, towels, floor mats, mops and restroom and janitorial supplies – among other things.

“We have really good customers, a lot of them we’ve had for years,” Mohr said. “Without our customers, we don’t have a business. We like to treat it as a partnership rather than a customer – we’re helping them, and they’re helping us.”

Mohr has used some of his experience serving customers such as Texas Roadhouse restaurants to learn about business.

“It’s neat to go see these other businesses and see the back of the house,” he said. “When I started in the business, I first started in the wash room and learned how to work the machinery, but then I graduated into running a route. You see all the back of the restaurants and how they’re managed. I still remember all the places I used to deliver to. You drive by and say, ‘Oh, I used to deliver there.’ You deliver to farms and feedlots, all over, different types of customers.”

When the opportunity to purchase Bluffs Sanitary Supply came along, the two sides took their time working things out before deciding to go forward with the deal.

“Bluffs approached me about their interest in selling,” Mohr said. “Amy (Brown, former president of Bluffs Sanitary) wanted to spend more time at home with the kids. After about a year of negotiation and talks, we came to agreement on a price. It just made sense. We do very similar things with janitorial products. In this small a community, it just didn’t make sense to have two suppliers, so it was a good merger.”

Ideal has continued to expand and grow, doubling its revenue numbers over the past dozen years. Mohr attributes that growth to hard-working, dedicated employees.

It was at Nebraska Wesleyan where Mohr met his future wife, Lisa. The couple have two sons, Dawson (17) and Connor (15). Dawson and Connor are both active in athletics, keeping their parents busy as well.

Mohr said he is happy to have the family business in Scottsbluff.

“To be a third-generation business in Scottsbluff is pretty special,” he said. “It’s kind of nice that you know pretty much everybody around town, and you’re not just a number like in a bigger city where I’m sure in your neighborhood everybody knows you, but you’re not going to know a million people.”