Two local companies will merge as Ideal Linen recently purchased Bluffs Sanitary Supply.

Bill Ernst, executive vice president of operations for Ideal Linen, said the company has purchased Bluff’s Sanitary Supply and are in the process of moving the operation to their current facility on Fifth Avenue and Beltline in Scottsbluff.

“We’re combining both warehouses and the retail stores to create Bluffs Facility Solutions,” Ernst said. “We’re keeping all the retail employees, delivery people and the general manager from Bluffs Sanitary Supply so their functions may move around a little.”

He said that with everything under one roof, Bluffs Facility Solutions, as member of the Ideal Family, they’ll be able to offer a wider variety of products and services.

Cleaning supplies, as well as rentals for mats, uniforms, towels will all be available.

“This expands our footprint and customers will have much wider access to what they need,” Ernst said. “It should enhance the opportunity for both company’s customers to get more services from one vendor.”