An Illinois man faces sexual assault charges in an assault alleged to have occurred earlier this year.
Brandon A. Calderon, 19, of Mascoutah, Illinois, has been charged with forcible sexual assault, first-degree, a Class II felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, police began an investigation after a school resource officer had been contacted by school personnel on May 10 about a possible sexual assault. The officer briefly interviewed the girl, who told police that Calderon, then a senior in high school, had asked the girl to lunch on Feb. 20. Instead of going to lunch, the girl told police, he drove to a home in Scottsbluff.
The girl told police that she had told Calderon she wanted to leave and “did not want to do anything.” However, she alleged, he removed her clothing, using his size and body to hold her down and sexually assaulted her.
The girl was later interviewed more extensively by an investigator. Police also obtained social media conversations that had occurred between Calderon and the girl that verified that Calderon had been with the girl on the date she alleged the assault occurred.
In October, police made phone contact with Calderon, who had moved to Illinois. Initially, he denied knowing the woman, but then admitted to taking her to his home. Police obtained a search warrant, which was filed on Nov. 25.
Bond in the case is currently set at $50,000. Calderon appeared Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court for arraignment on charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.