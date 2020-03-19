The Nebraska Department of Roads has announced the following road closures:
— US 30 in both directions: Road closed between Pine Bluffs and 9 miles west of Brule.
 
— NE 71 in both directions: Road closed, 15 miles south of the Kimball area. 
— NE 71 in both directions: Road closed between Kimball and 3 miles south of the Scottsbluff area
 
—  I-76 westbound: Road closed between I-80 and Colorado State Line
 
—  I-80 in both directions: Road closed between Pine Bluffs and 19 miles west of the Ogallala exit
 
 
—  US 385 in both directions: Road closed between 12 miles south of Gurley and Bridgeport.

