Increase in projects means budget changes needed for LB 840 program

With a flurry of activity over the past several months, the City of Scottsbluff will have to begin looking at its funding mechanism for LB 840 requests.

A request for funds in the amount of $1.5 million was granted to Prime Metal Products by the City Council Tuesday, capping a span where Western Farms, LLC., received $500,000, and Factory Crimp Services, McKinney Manufacturing and Gardner Technologies LLC., all received smaller amounts. Some of the funds are in the form of loans that will be repaid over time and some can convert into grants based on credits for job creation.

On Friday, Crossroads Cooperative Association brought forward a request to the city’s LB 840 Application Review Committee for $1 million that would essentially be a loan and the Together We Grow Workforce Development Group presented a request that would set aside $500,000.

However, budget restrictions have put a crimp on the LB 840 fund’s bottom line due to the fund being extremely active with loans and grants to different businesses, according to City Manager Nathan Johnson.

“Now what we’ll be working on is amending the economic development budget for this current fiscal year to allow for more projects,” Johnson said.

Reserves in the account have also been going down as more funds are distributed than are brought in through the funding sources — a half-cent sales tax, loan repayment and interest on the equity.

“It’s a good thing in this instance because we’re getting that money back in the community,” Johnson said. “What we’re seeing is a net outflow of cash going out to these various businesses, so as a result, we need to modify and adjust what we have budgeted, which right now is $2.5 million for economic development projects in that fund.”

The application review committee will meet again Feb. 28 to discuss the matter further and take action on increasing that budgeted figure and also setting guidelines for how low the reserve dollar amount in the fund can get. The committee was unable to take action on those items Friday due to legal requirements that the matter be on the official agenda in order to take action.

Finance Director Liz Hilyard told the committee that approximately $900,000 in sales tax revenues comes into the account annually, but loan repayments vary. There are three different types of loans that can be granted — some are straight loans, some are loans with job credit forgiveness (making it not a cash transaction) and some are straight grants where no cash is collected at all. Repayments are increasing lately because of all the loan activity.

“In prior years, it was $40,000,” Hilyard said. “Last year, it was about $250,000. Current year, my anticipated is about $430,000, but again that all depends on the job credits earned.”

Currently, there is $4.2 million in the account, but Hilyard told the committee she anticipates that number falling to around $2.75 million by year end.

The $2.5 million annual budget spend has been in place since the LB 840 program began in the city, and committee chair Jim Trumbull said the current crunch is no fault of the budget number.

“We’ve just had a lot of really good applications,” Trumbull said. “Which is good.”

In addition to lump sum payments such as Prime Metal, there are also funding requests that have been set up on annual payments, and those annual payments continue to count against that budget cap each year until the request is fully funded.

“The budgeted amount is just an authority,” Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn said. “I think you’d hear from staff, we’d begin screaming a little bit if you started taking that (fund balance) way down because there should be a reserve there. You want a pretty healthy reserve there.”