SCOTTSBLUFF - Since opening in a location on 15th Street in Scottsbluff in 1933, Independent Plumbing and Heating has been serving the region.

The business moved to its current location on Broadway in 1939 under original owner Tom Forsyth, and was incorporated Sept. 22, 1947. When Forsyth died, Reuben Sitzman, who was a school teacher in Minatare at the time, became the president of the corporation until his own death in 1988. Today, Reuben’s son Mark Sitzman is president, having assumed that role in 2008. Mark Sitzman started working in the shop as a young boy, doing inventory and sweeping floors before coming on staff full-time after his high school graduation in 1976 doing plumbing and sheet metal work, and says to this day he never wanted to do anything else.

“(Dad) used to pay me out of pocket, 50 cents an hour, to inventory,” Sitzman said. “That’s how I learned my fittings. I’ve swept this floor more than anybody. I tell the guys to sweep the floor now and they look at me. I say, ‘I’ve swept it many a times.’”

Over the years, people and relationships have been vital to the success of the business, whether it be contractors or employees. Early on, along with Forsyth and Reuben Sitzman, workers such as A.C. “Red” Lacy were key to the business. Lacy’s son, Harvey, was with the company for 51 years, from 1957 to 2008, - including 20 years as president - and another son, Gordon, worked for a number of years, beginning in 1985. Along the way, Sitzman remembers many long-time employees such as the Lacys, Charley Cannon, Vac Somer, Ben Mortimore and Dave Glenn.

“I don’t care to be the biggest,” Sitzman said. “I just want to do the job right and a fair price. Everybody deserves to make money - I tell general contractors that, I tell everybody that. The biggest thing we’re faced with, in any small business, is insurance costs, taxes and, of course, Amazon.com and the box stores. It’s the same for the lumber yards, anything in the trades.”

Sitzman said he would like to see more young people learning trades.

“Not everybody is cut out for four-year college,” he said. “(Finding) young people who want to work, that want to go into trades, it’s very difficult - carpenters, electricians, bricklayers, all of them. Plumbing, HVAC, for a long time we had more plumbers than we did HVAC, now it’s the other way around because there’s more technology in heating and cooling. The technology just keeps changing.”

Over the years, there have been a number of memorable projects, and a number of challenges.

“You know you’re getting old when you see them tear out remodel jobs you worked on,” Sitzman said.

Taking on the tough jobs has been a source of pride for Independent’s team. “I always liked taking on jobs that nobody else would,” Sitzman said. “The challenge. I’ve been on jobs where a competitor looked at several water services, like 50 of them, and they stayed with the person in charge and looked at two of them, and he left. Didn’t want to deal with it. Consequently, we did 50-some water services out of that.”

Sitzman said he loves being associated with Nebraska and Wyoming and the Panhandle.

“I love Nebraska, I love Wyoming, the values and the work ethic of the whole Panhandle,” he said. “The ranchers, the farmers, people know that, but a lot of people don’t realize it and they take it for granted. I take pride in my honesty - my dad taught me that. Be straightforward - direct answers.”

Independent Plumbing has been around for many, many years, and like the shop, Sitzman said he’s not ready to hang it up just yet.

“Everybody asks when I’m gonna retire, and I say, ‘What, do you think I’m old? I’m just aged,” he said with a laugh.

mark.mccarthy@starherald.com