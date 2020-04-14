Members of the Gering City Council, meeting as the Community Development Agency, took the first step toward approving a plan that would expand Crossroads Cooperative into Gering’s newly named Pioneer Trails Industrial Park.

Gering City Engineer Annie Folck said that before cities can implement Tax Increment Financing (TIF) projects, they must be approved by a Community Development Authority (CDA) per state statute. The committee can be set up as a separate board or council members may meet as the authority.

No action was taken by the board, as the proposed Crossroads expansion is still in the formative stage.

When a TIF application is made, the CDA gets the first look for a review of the project’s concept. A review is made of how the TIF is being financed, along with a cost-benefit analysis based on the application.

“A formal proposal hasn’t been made from Crossroads Coop yet,” Folck said. “The application only tells CDA members about it to assure there are no major red flags or concerns that need to be addressed. City staff was only asking for CDA blessing to move forward with the project.”

The next step is to have a redevelopment plan drafted by the city for the developer and forward it to the Gering Planning Commission for consideration.

Crossroads is prepared to invest $6-8 million to develop a new grain handling facility, separate from its existing operation along East U Street in Gering.

The total approved project cost is $9.2 million. It would involve $2 million of equity from Crossroads and $5 million through financial institutions. Economic opportunity funds from the State of Nebraska will also be included.

Funds pending from Scottsbluff would be targeted to re-establishing rail service to the cooperative and extending a rail spur through the industrial park area.

The City of Gering has committed $500,000 in LB 840 money targeted to job creation and public works and rail infrastructure development. Additionally, Gering will be spending $1 million toward public works infrastructures.

During Monday’s CDA meeting, Folck said use of $1.6 million in Tax Increment Financing would give Crossroads the additional funding they need to extend rail into the existing industrial park. Utilities would also be extended so the city can split off the portion Crossroads wants to purchase.

The $1.6 million of TIF would go toward expenses such as property purchase, engineering and planning costs and utilities such as sewer and water.

“Crossroads Cooperative plans to expand its operations further east into the industrial park,” Folck said. “The only current infrastructure is a sewer connection at the entrance to the industrial park. TIF funds would allow for both water and sewer to be extended into the rest of the park.”

There are other advantages to the project. The new location is more favorable because it’s farther away from the nearby residential neighborhood. It also gives the city some benefit in the extension of the utilities that would go into the park.

Several years ago, Crossroads Coop had proposed building an ethanol plant at a time when state funding was available for those projects. Because of resistance from the neighborhood and the state discontinuing the funding, the project was dropped.

Members of the CDA unanimously approved the initial review. The city’s attorneys will create a draft proposal for the Crossroads project and it will be forwarded to the Planning Commission for review.

The plan will then come back to the CDA for another review before it’s forwarded to the city council for a vote.