Interim leadership in uncharted waters

What was supposed to be a three-month interim job running a city he knew like the back of his hand took a decidedly different course two weeks into Rick Kuckkahn’s role as Scottsbluff’s interim city manager.

Kuckkahn had served as city manager for 18 years before retiring and moving to Colorado and spending time on his sailboat on the Great Lakes. There is no road map for how to deal with a coronavirus pandemic as a city manager, nothing that they teach you in school, but Kuckkahn said there are a few things that he has found to be helpful in any situation.

“The one thing they do teach you in city manager school is having your (city) council work together is important and having really good department heads and staff in place,” he said, “people who are smarter than you are, more capable than you are and have all those top-notch professional attributes, and we have an awful lot of that here.”

Kuckkahn said he credits the people around him for pulling the weight of unusual circumstances where the city has cut back to essential services, or what he calls essential-plus where staff who may not be considered essential is prepared to serve as backup; for example a parks department employee who may have to fill a role for the sanitation department.

“It makes me proud to see all of that,” Kuckkahn said. “It’s really easy to get a smile on your face when you see all the effort that’s going into this — council, staff, department heads — as hard as it is to do this kind of stuff under these circumstances, I think I can say it’s satisfying to see it’s getting done the way it’s getting done.”

By following guidelines from the governor’s office and public health officials, Scottsbluff has been able to stay ahead of the game, but the task has been tough.

“I really do enjoy a challenge, it’s why I got into the profession in the first place, and I don’t know if you could get much more challenging than this,” he said. “But it’s new every day. It’s something different every day. That’s what has always made the job for me really kind of exciting and fun to be a part of. That may sound like a bunch of baloney, but that’s just how I feel about it. I know there were some mixed feelings about my coming here in the first place, but I can tell you now — I think comfortably — the council is unified, and we’re all pitching in and pulling the oars in the same direction here, recognizing the importance of us helping the community get through all of this crud together.”

Mayor Raymond Gonzales credited Kuckkahn and the city’s staff for their work during stressful times.

“Rick has been diligent in passing information on to the council as he receives it,” Gonzales said. “He was proactive from the get go in implementing protective measures to ensure the safety of city employees. The City of Scottsbluff is fortunate to have a strong team in place to meet this challenge.”

Kuckkahn has said that when the city called asking him to fill the role on an interim basis, there was no doubt that he would do it — if nothing else out of a commitment to the community he had served for so many years. The current agreement is for Kuckkahn to fill the interim role until June 1, but that could be extended by mutual agreement between Kuckkahn and the city council. Has he thought it would have been easier to stay in Colorado near his son and sit back on the sailboat when the time comes?

“I’m really having an interesting time — I can’t say it’s a good time, but a really interesting and energizing time,” Kuckkahn said. “I have no regrets coming here at all. The boat’s sitting safely in cold weather right now, so there’s no loss there at all. And if I have to be here longer, longer than anybody anticipated, I will be here longer than anybody anticipated — if I’m welcome to do that. I need to see this through with the city. As much as we need to hire a new manager, I think this probably trumps any city manager search. This is even more important right now.”

Following health guidelines and staying at home are the best ways citizens can help keep the coronavirus at bay and get back to somewhat of a semblance of normal life, Kuckkahn said. When there is a return to normal involves many unanswered questions, but Kuckkahn said he is looking forward to it.

“Predictions aren’t my strong suit, but I think there will be a blossoming of humanity,” he said. “Whether it has to do with religion or athletics or going and enjoying your friends at a private party, I think you’ll see the relief. Right now people walk around with a little bit of a cloud over their head. Once that’s lifted, I think people really want to get back to normal.”