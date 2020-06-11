When the new coronavirus pandemic settled in on Nebraska in mid-March, city councils and village and county boards took action to conduct meetings via Zoom or teleconference when the governor announced allowances to work outside the open meetings act.

Permissions from the governor’s office to conduct virtual public meetings are set to expire June 30. Entities have been told not to expect them to be extended.

In addition to municipality boards, many interlocal boards and committees have gone virtual with their meetings, and at least some of those are expected to continue in some fashion or another. One such entity is the Western Nebraska Economic Development group.

WNED regularly meets at Scottsbluff’s City Hall with attendees representing municipalities from across the Panhandle. Thursday’s Zoom meeting of the board had as many as 17 attendees from as far away as Chappell to the southeast, Gordon to the northeast, Kimball to the south and Henry to the west. Time constraints can make attendance difficult for some communities, but the Zoom meeting allows those representatives to attend from their own municipality.

Although community and county boards will no longer be allowed to have virtual meeting once the governor’s directed health measure is lifted, the inter-local boards have always had the ability to meet virtually, provided certain criteria are met.

Twin Cities Development project manager Michelle Coolidge told the WNED representatives that she has been in touch with the League of Municipalities about the possibilities. She said the League’s interpretation of the statute is that any location where a voting board member was attending by teleconference or video would have to be available for public access in the event someone from the public wanted to attend the meeting. By public meeting laws, that could mean that if, for example, Bayard Mayor Greg Schmall was attending via Zoom from his home, that location would have to be published with the meeting’s advance notice and be accessible to the general public.

However, the communities on Thursday’s Zoom meeting indicated that those municipalities that would not be attending in person in Scottsbluff would make access available at their respective city offices, most of them utilizing council chambers or meeting rooms in the event someone from the public wished to attend the meeting. Access could be made available either by whatever video meeting platform was in use or by teleconference on the phone.

“The question becomes, is there a way to continue to do this effectively enough, because the efficiency is there,” said Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation executive director Deb Cottier, who also sits on the board for Panhandle Area Development District with many of the same representatives of WNED. “It’s a great opportunity for those that have been traveling quite a ways to these meetings to be able to participate.

"We have found at PADD this allowance for someone’s office to be a specifically designated and published public entity place is not very convenient because you have to know ahead of time. Unless you always have them for every single meeting, it’s really not very convenient to try to put in place in Gordon or in Chadron unless it’s a standing rule.”

Coolidge said because of the makeup of WNED and PADD, the ability to meet remotely remains an option because they are an inter-local group and not a specific municipality.

“Even prior, we would have been able to do this,” Coolidge said, “it’s just that now we’ve been able to test it.”

Community representatives expressed to the rest of the WNED board that they would either be making the trip to Scottsbluff for meetings or they would be making the meeting available one way or another at the city offices and providing that in public notices.

“I am all about technology, so I think it’s great to have that offered,” Kimball economic development coordinator Elyse Schlake said.