Interviewing bank president resulted in new career for Doug Couse

It was an unexpected loss and a desire to slow down that brought Doug Couse to the Panhandle.

As a Colorado native, Couse was used to living a fast-paced life. He began a career in banking early in life, after a college assignment resulted in an interview with a banker. A class his freshmen year required students to interview someone working in the field they were interested in.

“I had an interview with a bank president,” Couse said. “He in turn interviewed me and I got a job as a teller. That would have been 1987 and I’ve been banking ever since.”

In 2016, he was working as the president of Western States Bank’s Loveland branch and lost time each week sitting in traffic during his commute that he wished he could spend with his family.

“I lost my father unexpectedly,” he said. “It was the eye opener that made me say, ‘Life is too short, do what you want to do.’”

What Couse wanted was to slow down. He was familiar with Nebraska — his parents were originally from McCook — and it seemed like the obvious choice.

“So, I called up the company and said, ‘I’d like to relocate to Nebraska,’” he said.

He was transferred to Gering to fill the role of vice president and commercial loan officer, arriving in the Panhandle with his wife, Lisa, and children, Spencer and Danielle that December.

When it comes to Couse’s career, banking has always been his passion and he said he can’t imagine doing anything else.

“I’m all in at this point,” he said, laughing. “The biggest thing I like is just helping people. That’s what bankers do, I think.”

His passion for helping others goes beyond his day job. In Colorado, he was active in Rotary but found the Lions Club to be a good fit when he got to the Panhandle. Currently, he’s serving as the chapter’s president.

“Their mission is sight based,” Couse said. “We supply subsidies for people in need of eye glasses, contacts or exams ... there is such a huge need.”

He’s also serving as the president of the United Way of Western Nebraska.

“One way or another, whether it’s through giving or volunteering, I’ve been involved in United Way for 30 plus years,” he said. “The number of organizations we help — the need is amazing, and the community is amazing for how much they give.”

He is co-chair for the Chamber Ambassadors and participated in Leadership Scottsbluff when he arrived, which inspired him to become more active in the community.

“That was fantastic for someone who was new,” Couse, who now serves on the Leadership Scottsbluff board, said. “It was very eye opening. That’s what spurred me to want to be even more involved.”

He doesn’t volunteer for attention or to further his career, he said. Instead, he’s driven forward by his faith.

“God gets the glory for what I do,” he said, adding that his family attends Northfield Church. “I do it for something bigger and more important than me.”

He combined his faith with a love for writing and story telling to complete a novel, titled Revelation. Published in 2014, it tells the story of spiritual warfare and the battle between good and evil. Completing the novel was a process, he said, but it’s also something he’s proud of.

“It’s nice to have that box checked,” he said. “I’ve always loved writing. Even as a lender, I have to write a story for loan requests.”

He said he’s grateful that the panhandle has become part of his own story. He admitted that learning to slow down has been a challenge, but it is one his family has embraced.

Despite once having mountain peaks regularly in view, he rarely had the chance to enjoy them. Now, when the weather is decent, he and his family devote part of their weekend to hiking Scotts Bluff National Monument.

The biggest draw for Couse is the people, though. He said he felt the community welcomed him with open arms.

“Everyone is so friendly, even the people I don’t know,” he said.

He thinks the people are probably what a lot of visitors and newcomers to the community notice first.

“Don’t take it for granted how nice people are here,” he said. “Don’t take advantage of that big community feel.”

He still enjoys Colorado’s beauty, but the best part of a trip across the state line is coming home.

“Colorado has become a place to visit,” he said. “I get to come home and be in heaven.”