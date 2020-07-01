The Torrington Fire Department is investigating after an explosion at its department Wednesday.
At 8 p.m., a huge explosion took place in south Torrington. What soon became apparent is the fireworks for the Fourth of July fireworks show that were stored at the Torrington Volunteer Fire Department building at Pioneer Park exploded.
Many nearby residents could hear fireworks going off after the initial big blast as black and gray smoke billowed of the building for quite sometime afterward.
Jeremy Wardell, firefighter and public information officer for the Torrington fire department, reported one of the department's firefighters suffered a minor hand injury, but no one else was injured. The firefighter has been treated at the Torrington hospital.
The explosion is reported to have occurred inside a trailer that was in the fire department building as firefighters loaded fiberglass shells for their fireworks. Ten firefighters were in the department at the time of the explosion.
The 30 x 25 building caught on fire, but the fire did not spread. The state fire marshal's office will investigate to determine the cause of the fire.
The Lingle and Yoder Volunteer Fire Departments were called in to assist the TFVD. Police taped off the scene as the Lingle Fire Department was seen walking the entire park to see if there were any other unexploded fireworks. People who had gathered to see the explosion were asked to leave the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.