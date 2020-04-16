Snowfall amounts around three inches brought needed precipitation to the Panhandle Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Bill Mokry with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said instability to the south was bringing higher accumulations to the southern Panhandle, but the snow was tapering off by afternoon.

“This low pressure system that moved through is going to dig out into the central plains and pretty much leave us high and dry into the weekend with temperatures warming back up into the 50s and possibly low 60s,” Mokry said.

Thursday’s snow brought good precipitation amounts along with it as the system was able to gather upper level moisture before converting it into snowfall.

“What we notice a lot of times, especially more with these spring storms, what happens is the systems dig with the jet stream, and they’re able to tap into some more moist air either from the Gulf of California or the Gulf of Mexico, so they’re able to make use of that additional moisture,” Mokry said. “That’s why, for our region, we generally see some of our snowier months in March and April just because we have that additional moisture source available to tap into.”

Mokry said past history would indicate that more snow is yet to come this spring. He said history of snowfall of at least 0.1 inch (the lowest NWS tracks other than a trace amount) shows the latest snowfall in Scottsbluff as 1951 when snow arrived on June 2. A couple of other years show snow fell as late as May 31 and May 28.

“Historically, we have had June snow, which I don’t think a lot of your readers, let alone our fans would like to hear either,” Mokry said with a laugh.

In 2019, the last measurable snowfall was May 1; in 2018, it was April 21; and in 2017, it was April 28.

“Generally, a lot of our dates seem to be fixated in that last week of April, from about the 22nd through generally about Mother’s Day,” Mokry said.

The weekend should remain dry with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s although a passing cold front could move through late Sunday and bring passing rain or snow showers. Chances of more severe weather are coming again early in the week.

“Current model trends, especially in the long-term, the initial concern besides our current ongoing winter stuff is we do have the potential with some of the warmer temps and some instability, we may have a decent rain and thunderstorm event for the Tuesday-Wednesday period that we’re keeping our eyes on just because we start to get into a little bit of our severe convective season near the end of April into May as we start to ramp up,” Morky said.

“We get our more active season into June and July, but we’re slowly shifting focus from our cold weather precipitation to warm season precipitation.”