'It's been horrific": Scottsbluff boy has a long recovery after being struck by a car

A 12-year-old boy continues to recover after being severely injured after being struck by a car Wednesday, Sept. 18.

JP Walgren suffered a crushed pelvis and other injuries, his mother Sarah Walgren said. The boy had been walking to a go to a friend’s home when a car, driven by Jacob Gompert, 22, of Bayard, struck the boy.

Sarah Walgren described learning about the crash, which happened less than a half-block from her home, at the crosswalk at 22nd and Broadway.

It had been a “normal day” with JP telling his mom he was going to go over to his best friend’s house, “a very normal thing for him to do,” Sarah said.

Less than 30 minutes later — and she is unclear exactly how much time had passed — she said she and her 16-year-old son heard pounding and ringing at the door. She remembers thinking, “They are really going at that door” and thought it was one of her teenage son’s friends. He answered the door, running up the steps to tell her that police were at the door about JP. Initially, she said, she thought the boy had gotten in some sort of mischief, or even that her son was pulling a joke on her.

After the officer told her that her son had been hit by a car, the woman said, she put on her socks and shoes and ran out the door, not even waiting for the police officer.

“I just ran,” she said. “And there was my son, lying in the middle of the road. He was surrounded by first responders. He was screaming and crying. I looked down on him and let him know I was there.

“If you could imagine a movie, and they are standing in the middle of the road, and the world is spinning around them ... That is what happened to me.”

Her son had been seriously injured, she said, and he suffered a great deal of pain. The woman jumped in the ambulance with him, after giving her other son directions to come to the hospital and contact others. JP had a pelvic belt, neck braces and was just covered in road rash. The numbers from the license plate were “lacerated” into his side, as she describes.

At the hospital, she said, “almost immediately, they said they needed to get him to Denver, that he needed trauma surgery.”

He was transported by air to the Colorado hospital. Once in Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado, she said, the boy underwent surgery. The trauma surgeon told the woman that his initial impression was that JP had suffered the worst pelvic injury he had ever seen. The boy’s pelvis had been shattered, she said, and the surgeon said he was impressed that ortho doctors were able to reconstruct the boy’s pelvis. He suffered enough blood loss that he had to have a blood transfusion and he was in the pediatric ICU for a period before being moved to the floor to continue his care. He spent about three weeks in the hospital before starting rehabilitation, where he remains. His mom is hopeful that after follow up appointments next week, he’ll be able to return home.

“You can’t imagine the pain he has been in for weeks and he continues to struggle with pain issues,” she said. “It is unbelievable how his body has been affected by this,” saying there aren’t too many normal activities that we do daily that J.P. can’t do without assistance. “It has been horrific having to watch him go through this.”

JP requires a wheelchair and he is learning how to do many things in rehab.

“He is not an independent 12-year-old like he was,” she said. “He was very active. He was very agile. He liked doing flips. He had fun. Now, he is stuck in a bed. Sometimes, he worries about his future, and wonders if he is going to get back to normal.”

She and J.P. can’t wait to return home, where J.P. wants to see his service dog and his 16-year-old brother. They haven’t seen the 16-year-old boy in a month, she said, with members of their church and others checking in on the teen and providing meals.

The single mother lost her income after losing her job after the accident. Her job couldn’t be sustained without her away for such a long time. She had insurance through that job, but it will discontinue in about a week. There are other insurance worries, as the man who struck JP, Jacob Gompert, had been driving after his license had been revoked, she says, and didn’t have car insurance. It’s hoped the insurance of the party that owned the car will cover the crash.

“We know (JP) will need physical therapy, follow ups and treatment for life,” she said. “If I think too much about it, it’s scary. Right now, I’ve been focusing on healing my son.”

The financial implications aren’t just about insurance, she said. She is supporting two households — one in Colorado and her home in Scottsbluff — and is the sole bread winner “and there is no bread.”

When she reads articles about the crash, she says, they seem detached from the hard reality of what she and her family are suffering.

“The articles say ‘a 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle.” This isn’t just a 12-year-old boy. It is my little bitty, 90-pound, 12-year-old son.” she said. “This is someone’s little boy. A little boy who goes to school in your community. A little boy who was mowed down by a person in a school zone,” she said. “I am watching my son’s life be affected forever.”

Despite Facebook comments where people speculated wrongfully that her son was inattentive, her son was crossing the street, legally, not playing on his phone or not paying attention. In fact, she said, the boy’s phone was found, crushed, in his pant’s pocket.

“By God’s mercy, he did not lose consciousness or have head trauma. He remembers every single bit from when he realized he was going to get hit and flying in the air. He remembers thinking that he was going to die alone.”

Gompert has been has been charged with second-degree assault, a Class IIA felony; willful reckless driving, a Class III misdemeanor; no valid registration, a Class III misdemeanor; failure to yield to a pedestrian. He was arraigned on charges Friday and the case is pending trial.

A search warrant says Gompert had been driving southbound on Broadway when his vehicle struck J.P. Police say in the affidavit that Gompert attempted to stop, but had been traveling at such a high rate of speed that the vehicle left 230 feet of skid marks at the scene. Charges against Gompert were filed after police obtained evidence from an event data recorder, but an arrest affidavit hasn’t been filed in the case so additional details are not listed in public record.

Sarah says that police have told her that the man had been drag racing another car. If anything comes out of her son’s case, she said she hopes that people will think about the young boy sitting in a hospital, injured after someone drove carelessly.

She wants people who drive fast in school zones and other areas, thinking its OK because they are in a rush or other reason, to realize “our children are out there. This could have been anyone’s kid. He is lucky to be alive.

“If anything, slow down for our children,” she said. “I don’t want to know another kid that this happened to. Just slow down.”

That message is among those being shared in fundraisers for the Walgren family.

J.P.’s best friend has put together a fundraiser, with bracelets that say “Drive smart. Drive safe. We love JP.” The bracelets will be sold at the Bluffs Middle School parent-teacher conferences and are available at Flyover Brewery. People unable to purchase bracelets at those two locations can reach out to the boy’s parents, Danielle and Gage Cole, either via email (daniellecole243@msn.com or gagecole50@gmail.com) or by phone, 303-250-2571 (Danielle) or 308-765-8688.

Sarah’s church and the community in general have been supporting the family in many ways. From a woman, Vicki C., “a real life angel” stopping to come to JP while he suffered on the road and feared for his life, holding his hand, to others checking in on her 16-year-old son, Sarah says it’s been a huge blessing.”

One fundraiser, a Halloween costume party, has been planned for Oct. 26, 5 to 8 p.m. at Monument Mall. A donation fund has been set up in JP’s name at Platte Valley Bank and a GoFundMe is online at gofundme.com/f/walgren-family.

“I can’t even explain the love,” Sarah said. “I can’t imagine our family having gone even a week through this without the support of people in Scottsbluff and even just strangers.”