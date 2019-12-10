People began trickling into the parking lot of Legacy of the Plains on Tuesday afternoon, anxious to see its newest addition.

As the truck hauling the Japanese Hall neared the museum, they began to celebrate.

“Isn’t this exciting?” one woman said to another.

It was exciting — it was a moment in history, a moment that had been years in the making.

“This is a dream come true,” Vickie Sakurada Schaepler, Japanese Hall and history project coordinator at Legacy of the Plains, said.

Schaepler is a Sansei, or third-generation Japanese, who spearheaded efforts to preserve the hall which holds memories for her as well as many others in the valley.

The Issei and the Nisei, which are the first and second generations, came to the area while it was seeing a boom in the sugar beet industry in the early 1900s. Some worked as farm hands, some owned their own farms. Others opened businesses like restaurants.

According to Schaepler, the Japanese Hall was built in 1928 as a place for the Japanese community to come together. Her grandfather, along with many other members of the community, were involved in the creation of the hall.

In 2017, Schaepler officially began fundraising efforts to preserve and relocate the hall, although the dream was around before that.

“I’ve had this idea for five years and had such wonderful support from the Scottsbluff area, the state of Nebraska and beyond,” she said.

That support made Tuesday’s move possible. Efforts began around 7:30 a.m. at the corner of Railway and Avenue C, where the hall was located.

There were some concerns with snow, but the flurries didn’t last long.

“We felt like the Issei were looking down on us today when the sun came out,” Schaepler said.

By 9 a.m., the hall was on the move. Russell’s Excavation and Construction handled the heavy lifting, while local law enforcement led the way.

On the trail, the entourage was met by utilities workers who carefully lifted power lines to make room for the building.

“The crews, I think, were just amazing,” Schaepler said.

The building arrived at Legacy around 3:30 p.m. Although there were a few hiccups along the way, the process went smoothly, Dave Wolf, executive director at Legacy of the Plains, said

“It was a learning experience,” he said, laughing.

Wolf said the building will be an exciting addition to the museum’s campus.

“Legacy is all about the legacy of the area,” he said. “The hall represents a significant time in the area’s history.”

Wolf said the foundation of the building is expected to be poured before the end of the year. Once the building is in place, artifacts will be put on display inside and he is looking forward to what the hall will offer the community.

He said, “It’s an opportunity for people to come and learn about something they may not learn about otherwise.”