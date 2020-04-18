It started as a simple idea shared in the hallway, from medication aide Charlotte Sewell-Russell, “we should try to find musicians to come play for the residents outside their windows,” at Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center.

A message was sent to Scottsbluff High School’s music director who sent out a message to his students.

Scottsbluff sophomore John A. Mentgen V saw the message and thought the idea sounded “pretty cool.”

He sent back a message saying he would be over in a few hours to sing to the residents.

“I took the next two hours to figure out what I was going to play,” Mentgen said.

He arrived at Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center and walked from window to window. Someone inside opened the window and he began playing his guitar and singing to the resident.

The residents loved it, Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center activities director Rosalinda Alarcon said.

“They were smiling and clapping, it really lifted their spirits.”

Mentgen’s song list included “Blackbird,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Stand by Me,” “Close to You,” “Amazing Grace,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” and “I also sprinkled in a few of my original works,” he said.

“They seemed to enjoy it,” he said.

He also enjoyed sharing his musical talents with the residents.

“We’re in a really, really weird time,” he said. “It is scary for some people and especially those in the nursing homes.”

For Mentgen it means a lot that he can “bring some joy to them” with his music “even for just that moment. It is an incredible feeling.”

He didn’t get paid for singing, nor was there class credit given.

“I thought it was awesome,” Alarcon said. “His kindness toward people he didn’t even know, it says a lot about him.”

Giving to others is not new for Mentgen. He has been giving back since he talked his mom into taking part in a fundraising run when he was in seventh grade.

“My parents always taught me to give back to those who are in need,” he said. “They instilled in me to enjoy what you have and give back to others.”

In December 2019, he started a non-profit called Singing 4 Supper which brings young people together to use their musical talents to give to others. He has played a couple times at the Tangled Tumbleweed. Any money he raises through Singing 4 Supper he wants to give to the Cat and Pup Pack programs and other food programs in the area.

“He is so talented,” Alarcon said.

Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center resident Gloria Garcia said hearing Mentgen sing outside her window made her heart feel like people still cared and it made her happy.

There are about 90 residents at Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center and though Mentgen wasn’t able to get to all the residents “he got to the majority of them,” Alarcon said.

Resident Darrell Parker said it made his heart happy.

To support Singing 4 Supper people can visit the Facebook page @singing4supper or donations can be made directly to Singing 4 Supper through the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.