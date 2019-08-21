SCOTTSBLUFF — Children will have a unique opportunity to learn about natural resources as the North Platte Natural Resources District introduces a new Junior Conservationist program.

The program will launch on Aug. 24 during the NRD’s Water Expo.

The idea for the program was born after last year’s expo, which featured a scavenger hunt.

“The kids really enjoyed that,” said John Berge, general manager. “We thought maybe we should be taking that to an additional level so that we could really focus on educating them about finding things and what those things actually mean.”

Berge’s children are part of the National Park Service's Junior Ranger program. He decided he could take that program and turn it into something resource based.

Each participant in the Junior Conservationist program will receive a book that contains activities for different age groups including word searches, mazes and vocabulary exercises. They will also receive a badge and license, which comes with three endorsements: Water resources, greenhouse and forestry.

“The license is renewable every year,” Berge said.

Participants will be able to come to next year’s expo to get a new activity book and updated license.

He said he hopes the program will get kids interested in conservation. Berge noted that his staff has had as much fun planning out the program as he anticipates the kids will have participating.

“It’s been a real blast,” said Scott Schaneman, water resources coordinator.

Besides getting involved in the Junior Conservationist program, kids will have a chance to compete in an irrigation setting contest, build an edible aquifer and jump in three different bouncy houses with special water features.

“There will be lots of opportunities to learn and get a little wet while doing so,” Berge said.

Smokey the Bear will also make an appearance as he celebrates his 75th birthday.

The expo is free and will take place at the NRD Campus, 100547 Airport Rd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

“We’re also going to have a Snowie Bus, so there will be free snow cones,” Berge said.

Last year’s expo drew in nearly 400 people and Berge expects an even larger crowd this year. He said there will be plenty of parking to accommodate visitors.

The expo will also include around 20 sponsors and vendors. A portion of the sponsorships will be donated to the Gering-Fort Laramie Canal Relief Fund.

For more information about the expo, visit npnrd.org or call 308-632-2749.