Justin Shaddick selected as principal for Scottsbluff High School

Scottsbluff High School named a new principal at the high school for the 2020-2021 academic year. Justin Shaddick, who served as the assistant principal at SHS for ten years, was selected as the principal, according to a district press release.

Shaddick will replace current principal Mike Halley, who will serve as the superintendent of Valentine Public Schools this upcoming school year.

Shaddick found out he was selected as the new principal on Wednesday, Feb. 19 and says he is excited for the opportunity.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do for several years and ever since putting the career academies together and obtaining my administrative and superintendent endorsements, I’ve been looking for an opportunity to have an administrative role.”

Throughout the search process to fill the high school principal vacancy, 23 high school staff members and 20 community members provided feedback as they participated in the selection process. The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education is slated to approve the appointment of Shaddick at its March 9 board meeting.

Superintendent Rick Myles shared how Shaddick will help the high school to support faculty and student needs.

“Justin is the perfect person to take the reins at Scottsbluff High School,” Myles said. “I especially value the amazing relationships he’s established. He’s a Scottsbluff native, a SHS graduate and a passionate leader. He has a vision for the future. All a person has to do is walk the halls of our high school to see the exciting technology, innovative programming and engaging coursework that have resulted from the work he has done with his teammates at SHS alongside the community we serve. The local, statewide and even national acclaim he has received are all very well earned.”

During his time as assistant principal at SHS, Shaddick was responsible for overseeing the creation of the career academies and career and technical programming, including the receipt of the Nebraska Career Education Innovations Grant for $826,000, the Developing Youth Talent Grant for $126,000 and Nationally Registered Youth Apprenticeship Programs for Manufacturing, Diesel Mechanics and Auto Technology. Shaddick also lead implementing the design programs of study for the career academies, dual credit opportunities, career student organizations and the SHS internship program. He will continue to oversee the career academies on top of his responsibilities as the SHS principal.

Shaddick has worked with Halley to understand the additional responsibilities he will take over as the principal to help make the transition smooth. While the leadership will change at the high school, Shaddick remains committed to making the high school a great place for students to learn.

“Our goal is to meet student needs,” he said. “We want to help students find their passions, determine their educational and career goals and help them meet those goals.

He said, “I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to become the next principal. I think Scottsbluff High School is a tremendous high school and I think there’s areas we can always improve to continue to meet student needs.

Shaddick will succeed Halley as the principal beginning July 1.

In 2017, Shaddick was selected as the 2017 Nebraska Career Education Administrator of the Year. Currently, Shaddick serves on the boards of several organizations including the Nebraska Partnership for Innovation (President), the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce, Nebraska Career Academy Council, and the AQuESTT State Initiatives Planning Team.

Shaddick earned a bachelor of science in business administration from Black Hills State University, a bachelor of science in business education and a master of arts in education, education administration from Chadron State College.

