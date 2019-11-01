Keep busy with these events to begin November

Although November brings the beginning of chillier temperatures, there will still be plenty to do around the valley this month. The Star-Herald has gathered a list of events for the first two weeks of the month.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, there are a number of events around the area, from choir concerts to craft shows.

Old West Choir Fest kicks off at 9 a.m. and will include performances from 22 area show choirs. Finals begin at 7 p.m.

If you’re looking for a shopping fix, the annual Holiday Bazaar is taking place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. today at the Hampton Inn and Suites. It will feature a variety of items including homemade crafts, jewelry, handbags, baked goods, clothing, home decor and gifts.

The 26th annual Holiday Craft Fair and Gourmet Food Expo continues today at the Gering Civic Center from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Among the vendors you’ll find crafts, decor, gifts and gourmet food.

Here’s a list of ten that are happening in the next two weeks:

MITCHELL: Bluffs Shooters Gun Show

Scotts Bluff County Fair Grounds, 130625 County Road E, Mitchell

Nov. 2 - 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Nov. 3 - 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Cost: $5

Are you a gun aficionado? You’re going to want to check out the Bluffs Shooters Gun Sale. The twice-yearly show will feature hundreds of guns, combat knives, hi-tech optics, collectibles and protection weapons, as well as the chance to connect with other gun enthusiasts.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Soup Luncheon for Catpacks/PupPacks

Methodist Church Scottsbluff, 2002 4th Ave

Nov. 3 - 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m,

Cost: Freewill donation

Everybody needs to eat — why not fill your belly while you help fill someone else’s? The Youth of First United Methodist Church are hosting a luncheon to raise funds for the Catpacks and PupPacks program, which provides school children who are in need with a backpack full of food to take home every Friday.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Our Lady of Guadalupe Penny Carnival

Guadalupe Center, 1200 E 9th St.

Nov. 3 - 1-3 p.m.

Cost: No cost to attend; Games require tickets which must be purchased

The annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Penny Carnival offers something for the whole family. Stop by the Guadalupe center for a day of games, prizes and food.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Phantom of the Opera

Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

Scottsbluff High School, 313 E 27th St.

Cost: Freewill Donation

Members of the Scottsbluff High School Symphonic Orchestra is raising money to offset the cost of going to see the Broadway music Phantom of the Opera in Denver this month with a concert. The beginning of the program will feature the music of Mozart and the second half will feature music from Phantom of the Opera.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Texas Hold’Em Charity Poker Tournament Fundraiser

Scotts Bluff Country Club, 5014 Ave. I

Nov. 8 - Doors open at 6 p.m., Tournament begins at 7 p.m.

Cost: $40/player, $20/non-player (Suggested donations)

Got a great poker face? Put it to use at this Texas Hold’Em tournament which will benefit Friends of Alzheimer’s and dementia. For a $40 suggested donation, players get the chance at hundreds of dollars in prizes, as well as two drinks, appetizers and preferred player bracelet. Non-player tickets also included appetizers and two drinks. First place will earn $400, second place gets $200, third place will be awarded $100 and the player who comes in fourth will get $50.

RSVP to Jack Baker at jack@baker-eng.com or 308-632-3123

GERING: American Legion Post Gering 36 Centennial Celebration

Nov. 9 - 6 p.m.

Legion Building, 1425 9th St.

Cost: $7/plate

American Legion Gering Post 36 will be having a hog roast to celebrate the American Legion’s 100th birthday. The event will feature live music by Branded Band as well as raffle drawings for prizes including a quarter of beef, 10 rib eye stakes and 10 pounds of hamburger. For more information, call 308-436-4440 and leave a message.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department Annual Soup Supper

Nov. 9 - 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $6 (kids six and under are free)

Scottsbluff Rural Fire Protection District, 1717 E 15th Street

The Scottsbluff Rural Fire crew will be serving up all you can eat chicken and noodle soup, chili, beef stew and a variety of breads and desserts. The event will also include raffles for prizes donated by area businesses and organizations.

ALLIANCE: Born to Rein showing

Nov. 10 - 1:30-4 p.m.

Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Avenue

Cost: Free

Check out the Nebraska-based documentary film “Born to Rein” during a one-day-only complimentary screening. The producers will be at the screening. Seating is limited, so it is encouraged that people call 308-762-2384 or stop by the center to reserve their spot.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Terrance Simien performance

Nov. 12 - 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Theater, 1707 Broadway

Cost: Members: $26-30, Non-members: $32-36

Two-time Grammy Award winning artist Terrance Simien will take you on the Zydeco Experience with his show at the Midwest Theater. Zydeco is a music genre that developed in Louisiana and Simien has mastered it. He and his band have performed over 9000 concerts in 45 countries.

SCOTTSBLUFF: Abby’s Voice: A Personal Story About Relationship Violence

Nov. 13 - 12-1:30 p.m.

Scotts Bluff Country Club, 5014 Ave I

Cost: $10 (Includes lunch)

Panhandle Business and Professional Women has partnered with the DOVES Program to bring a presentations by Kathy O’Neal to the community. O’Neal founded Abby’s Voice, the Abigail Robertson Foundation for the Prevention of Domestic Violence after her daughter, Abby, was murdered by an ex-boyfriend after being repeatedly stalked and harassed. To hear her story, visit dovesprogram.com to purchase a ticket.

Got something fun coming up? We’d love to know about it. Submit your events at starherald.com or by emailing news@starherald.com.