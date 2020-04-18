Kent Ewing: Successful entrepreneur operates convenience store

For the last 12 years, Kent Ewing has been slowing building up a section of M Street on the east side of Gering. With his entrepreneurial spirit, he’s been successful in a few enterprises.

After graduating from Mitchell High School, Ewing came to Gering in 1993 for a career in law enforcement. He’s worked for the Gering Police Department and the WING drug task force and is currently part of the sheriff’s office security team in the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse.

Around 2008, Ewing had the opportunity to purchase the Oregon Trail Lounge, which he operated for 11 years. He also bought up the surrounding land from the bar west to the alley next to the Circle S Lodge.

About nine years ago, Gering was still trying to find a supermarket operator to replace the former store that closed, leaving the location vacant for years. Ewing wanted to help out.

“Our property was just a vacant lot full of weeds,” he said. “Gering didn’t have a grocery store then, so I decided to build one. For about two years we ran it as a small grocery store to provide people with what they needed without having to drive over to Scottsbluff.”

Once Gering found a new grocer and Fresh Foods prepared to open, Ewing started phasing out some of his stock, like fresh produce and meat products.

His intention was to provide Gering with a small grocery store until the time the city could attract a full service store.

“I never intended to compete with a new supermarket, so I moved on and turned the place into more of a convenience store we named the Stage Coach Stop and added some gas pumps,” he said. “We still carry some basic grocery items that people might need after the supermarket closes.”

Ewing eventually sold the Oregon Trail Lounge, but for some time he was operating both the lounge and the convenience store. What kept him going was the need for a convenience store on the east side of Gering.

Located on one of the major streets into Gering and near the industrial park, Stage Coach Stop has plenty of traffic coming by.

“Most of the employees from businesses in the industrial park come in a couple of times a day,” Ewing said. “And with the new business Prime Metals coming in, we’ll probably get even more traffic. And more importantly, the new business will benefit both Scottsbluff and Gering.”

Employing about five people at his convenience store for the past nine years, Ewing said he hasn’t seen a lot of turnover.

“I pay my people well and treat them well,” he said. “I get holidays off with my other job with the sheriff’s office, so when I have the day off or a holiday, I’ll give the employees the day off and work at the store so they can have some days off, too.”

He said another advantage to an independent convenience store is the customers get to know the owners. Ewing and his wife Theresa are there to handle any concerns at the local level.

“Customers come in several times a day so our employees get to know them by name,” he said. “That’s one of the good things about working in a small community.”

Over the years, he has learned how to provide the products and services his customers want. He opened both an ice cream shop and a coffee shop in his store, but they both lasted only about a year. He had the traffic, just not the clientele.

“Ice cream is good as a seasonal product,” Ewing said. “This area has a lot of industrial type businesses, so our customers aren’t big fans of fancy and expensive coffee. They want coffee for a buck a cup as long as it’s dark and hot.”

As he looked at yearly averages, Ewing said the Stage Coach Stop will see about 400-500 people come through the door every day.

“We’re not one of the big convenience store chains because we don’t have the population for it,” he said. “But with our personal contact, I’d put my store up against any of them.”

Ewing admitted he’s a conservative type of person, but has also taken some risks. When he left his law enforcement career, he invested his entire retirement fund into buying the Oregon Trail Lounge and surrounding property.

“We built up a lot of stuff over the years and made it work really well,” he said. “We also worked very hard at it. Sometimes, it involved 20-hour days. But now we’re operating smooth enough that I can actually get some time off … unless something goes wrong.”