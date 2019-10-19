Kids enjoy a day of fun at KidzExplore

Families enjoyed a day out with the kids as KidzExplore brought fun and games to Monument Mall on Saturday.

Six-year-old Haley Miller enjoyed playing with the cars at the U-Fix-It garage, sponsored this year by Team Auto Center. She made her car and squealing noises as she turned the wheel of a car made out of plywood. Her mom, Jenna, says the garage is her daughters’ favorite event.

Miller said she brings her daughters, this year bringing a niece along, to KidzExplore every year.

“It’s something for the kids to do and they have a lot of fun,” she said.

More than 50 businesses and organizations had booths at the event.

Bryan Davidson, who staffed a Boy Scouts booth, said the organization had seen a lot of traffic through its booth, especially as it was telling kids about its traditional programs for boys and girls in grades kindergarten through fifth grade, and a new girls program for teens 11-18. The new girls program will start this month.

“It’s usually pretty busy,” Davidson said of KidzExplore. “A lot of families come through and it's great to see.”

Connie Ernest, marketing director, estimated that the crowds were larger than last year. During last year’s event, she estimated there were 1,500 people. With nearly 400 bags given away within 20 minutes at the beginning of the event, Wells Fargo reporting it had to restock balloons for balloon animals and others reporting that they had run out of supplies, Ernest said it seemed like more people came through the booths this year.

Crowds were steady from the beginning of the event until it ended at 3 p.m.

“I felt like the traffic was so much greater than it was last year. I felt like it was a good turnout and everyone was happy. The kids seemed to be having so much fun," Ernest said.