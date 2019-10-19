Kids enjoy a day of fun at KidzExplore

...WIDESPREAD STRONG WINDS EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHEAST
Landon Parrish, 12, takes aim at a ball while he shoots in the archery booth put on by Cabela's at KidzExplore. Elijah Liebich helped Parrish and other kids at the booth.
Families enjoyed a day out with the kids as KidzExplore brought fun and games to Monument Mall on Saturday.
Six-year-old Haley Miller enjoyed playing with the cars at the U-Fix-It garage, sponsored this year by Team Auto Center. She made her car and squealing noises as she turned the wheel of a car made out of plywood. Her mom, Jenna, says the garage is her daughters’ favorite event.
Scarlett and Ryker Norman of Bayard check out the bomb robot at Kidz Explore at Monument Mall on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Scarlett and Ryker Norman of Bayard check out the bomb robot at Kidz Explore at Monument Mall on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Julian Torres, 9, builds an airplane while Jesse Corbin holds the plane at the Home Depot booth at Kidz Explore. Kids could build a project, such as an art easel or a plane.
Amy Bartholomew of the Panhandle Humane Society shows off a kitten to Addison, Colin and Jennifer Ernst and Susan Kay during Kidz Explore at Monument Mall on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Maycee Garcia of Alliance holds a kitten that the Panhandle Humane Society took to Monument Mall for Kidz Explore on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Maycee and Beth Garcia pet a kitten the Panhandle Humane Society took to Kidz Explore at Monument Mall on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Amy Bartholomew of the Panhandle Humane Society holds a kitten she took to Kidz Explore to showoff on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Haley Miller, 4, of Dix, "drives" a car in the U-Fix-It garage, sponsored by Team, at KidzExplore Saturday. Miller's mom, Jenna, says its her favorite activity at KidzExplore.
Camila Rios, 2, plays with pieces of her Home Depot project at KidzExplore while dad Benito reads the directions.
Idalia Montelongo helps 6-year-old Danika Rios build her airplane at the Home Depot booth at KidzExplore Saturday.
Capt. Jason Rogers gives out treats at the Gering Police booth at KidzExplore Saturday. Scottsbluff Police, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department, Scottsbluff Fire Department and Air Link were among the agencies represented at the event.
Romeo Moreno, 4, holds up the brim of a police cap as he gets ready to pose for a picture at KidzExplore Saturday. The Gering Police Department let kids wear the cap at its booth Saturday.
Mark Villagrana prepares some cotton candy at Sweet V's Cotton Candy as Allison Harder waits to bag the order. Cotton candy was a popular treat at KidzExplore.
Julian Torres, 9, builds an airplane at the Home Depot booth at KidzExplore.
Jenny Yeager and Garrett Treffer were among the crew making balloon animals and objects, like this sword, at the Wells Fargo booth at KidzExplore Saturday.
Jenny Yeager of Wells Fargo works on putting together a balloon dog at the business' booth at KidzExplore. The booth was a popular one with kids.
Landon Parrish, 12, takes aim at a ball while he shoots in the archery booth put on by Cabela's at KidzExplore. Elijah Liebich helped Parrish and other kids at the booth.
Miller said she brings her daughters, this year bringing a niece along, to KidzExplore every year.
“It’s something for the kids to do and they have a lot of fun,” she said.
More than 50 businesses and organizations had booths at the event.
Bryan Davidson, who staffed a Boy Scouts booth, said the organization had seen a lot of traffic through its booth, especially as it was telling kids about its traditional programs for boys and girls in grades kindergarten through fifth grade, and a new girls program for teens 11-18. The new girls program will start this month.
“It’s usually pretty busy,” Davidson said of KidzExplore. “A lot of families come through and it's great to see.”
Connie Ernest, marketing director, estimated that the crowds were larger than last year. During last year’s event, she estimated there were 1,500 people. With nearly 400 bags given away within 20 minutes at the beginning of the event, Wells Fargo reporting it had to restock balloons for balloon animals and others reporting that they had run out of supplies, Ernest said it seemed like more people came through the booths this year.
Crowds were steady from the beginning of the event until it ended at 3 p.m.
“I felt like the traffic was so much greater than it was last year. I felt like it was a good turnout and everyone was happy. The kids seemed to be having so much fun," Ernest said.
