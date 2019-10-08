Kids learn to 'stop, drop and roll,' fire safety during trip to Scottsbluff department

Westmoor first graders high five Tyrell Gill after watching him put on his firefighter uniform on Tuesday during a tour of the Scottsbluff Fire Department. The students were celebrating Fire Prevention Week.
Students from Westmoor Elementary School watch as Cody Scott explains the different parts of Tyrell Gill's firefighting gear on Tuesday during tour of the Scottsbluff Fire Department for Fire Prevention Week.
PHOTOS: Westmoor students at Scottsbluff Fire Department
1 of 10
Westmoor first grader Jaxon Liebich's eyes get wide as he explores the inside of a ladder truck at the Scottsbluff Fire Department on Tuesday for Fire Prevention Week.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Westmoor first grader Camaro Bryant sits inside of a ladder truck at the Scottsbluff Fire Department on Tuesday for Fire Prevention Week.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Westmoor first graders high five Tyrell Gill after watching him put on his firefighter uniform on Tuesday during a tour of the Scottsbluff Fire Department. The students were celebrating Fire Prevention Week.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Westmoor first grader Samatha Morales pushs a lever foward, stopping water flow through a fire hose at the Scottsbluff Fire Department on Tuesday for Fire Prevention Week.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Firefighter Cody Scott explains the different areas of a ladder truck to students from Westmoor Elementary School on Tuesday at the Scottsbluff Fire Department as part of Fire Prevention Week.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Students from Westmoor Elementary School watch as Cody Scott helps Tyrell Gill get into firefighting gear on Tuesday during tour at the Scottsbluff Fire Department for Fire Prevention Week.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Students from Westmoor Elementary School watch as Cody Scott explains the different parts of Tyrell Gill's firefighting gear on Tuesday during tour of the Scottsbluff Fire Department for Fire Prevention Week.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Firefighter Cody Scott explainsthe importance of smoke detectors to students from Westmoor Elementary School on Tuesday at the Scottsbluff Fire Department as part of Fire Prevention Week.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Westmoor first grader Maxwell Kissick laughs as he uses a fire hose with the help of Scottsbluff fire fighter Tyrell Gill at the Scottsbluff Fire Department on Tuesday for Fire Prevention Week.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
Westmoor first grader Messiah Hinkle sprays the fire hose with the help of Tyrell Gill at the Scottsbluff Fire Department on Tuesday for Fire Prevention Week.
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald
She and her first grade classmates at Westmoor Elementary took a trip to the Scottsbluff Fire Department on Tuesday in honor of Fire Prevention Week.
“They’re learning the basics of fire safety,” their teacher Rebecca Coxbill said.
The National Fire Protection Association has sponsored Fire Prevention Week since 1922. It became a national observance in 1925, making it the longest-running public health observance in the United States, according to the NFPA.
The goal, said firefighter Cody Scott, is to save lives and prevent fire-related injuries.
Scott sat on the floor with the students, going over how to stop, drop and roll, and the proper way to escape a fire.
Then the kids had the opportunity to watch another firefighter, Tyrell Gill, put on his uniform as Scott explained each piece. When the time came for Gill to put his mask on, Scott pointed out that he was going to look and sound different.
“You can still see his eyes though,” Scott said. “It’s still Tyrell.”
Teaching kids not to fear firefighters and getting them used to the way one looks in full uniform can play a roll in getting children out of a dangerous situation more quickly.
“We might look scary, but we’re there to help,” Scott told the group. “It’s important that you don’t hide from us.”
After each student took the time to knock on Gill’s helmet, they headed into another part of the station where they got to explore the ladder truck before getting the chance to operate a firehose.
Scott said there are precautions every family should take to prevent fires and the injuries and deaths associated with them, including installing working smoke detectors, testing them and changing the batteries regularly.
“You should have one on every level, although ideally you’d have one in every room,” Scott said.
He also emphasized the importance of forming and practicing an escape plan so that children know what to do and where to go in the case of an emergency.
According to the NFPA, only 1 in every 3 households have created and practiced a fire escape plan.
When creating a plan, draw out a map of the home and mark doors and windows. Make sure there are at least two ways out of each room and designate an outside meeting place, says the NFPA.
Practice a home fire drill at night and during the day at least twice a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.