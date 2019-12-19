Torrington emergency services pulled together Wednesday evening to help local youth in their annual Shop With A Cop campaign.

The purpose of the event is to foster positive relationships between youth and police officers.

The EMS personnel and children from Torrington and Lingle traveled to Bomgaars for the kids to choose gifts for their family members and one for themselves.

Then the groups traveled to the Elk’s Club, where members of the Torrington High School FBLA and 28th Avenue Dance Studio students and parents were on hand to help the youngsters wrap their gifts and get them ready for under the tree.

Officer Larry Curtis, who spearheaded the event, said, “It’s really hard to get the areas especially of emergency services to get together to help with the event – it’s a good thing.”

Members of the Torrington Police Department, Goshen County Sheriff’s Department, Torrington Fire Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, EMS and Wyoming Game & Fish Departments were involved with taking the children to the local store and helping them to pick out gifts for their loved ones.

“The kids are so excited when they realize they get to shop for their brothers, sisters, mom, dad and grandma and grandpa,” Curtis said. “But when we tell them they get to pick one thing out for themselves, they get extra happy.”

One young man was worried about his sister seeing her gift so he had his helper find a box and hurry to get it wrapped so she wouldn’t see it.

“As these children get older, this is something they will remember — the time they shopped with a cop,” Curtis said. “These memories will stay with them.

“The community, the citizens here, are calling me and telling me they want to volunteer, saying 'Count me in,'” Curtis said. “I don’t even get the chance to call some of these groups, they just step up.”

Thirty-one children were able to buy gifts for their families with this year's Shop With A Cop.