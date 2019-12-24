Kids Speak: Answers to all your questions about Christmas

In celebration of the season, Westmoor Elementary in Scottsbluff and Lincoln Elementary students answer some Christmas questions as they prepare for winter break and the arrival of Santa Claus and his reindeer on Dec. 24.

Westmoor

***

Josiah Bruner, fifth grade

What do you like most about Christmas?

“Probably spending time with friends and family.”

What do you think the hardest part is about decorating?

“The star because usually in our house, we have a 10-foot tree, so you have to get really high.”

***

Sofiah Villagrana, fifth grade

How does Santa come down the chimney?

“He goes on a sleigh with his reindeer and lands on your roof. Then he goes down through your chimney onto your fireplace and gives you presents.”

Who’s your favorite reindeer and why?

“Rudolph because of his nose.”

***

Marley Wilkinson, fifth grade

What’s your favorite part about winter?

“I like to slide on the ice.”

How do you make a good snowman?

“You have to start out with a little bit and then roll it on the snow. It will eventually get bigger and then stack it on top of each other.”

***

Whitney Arellano, fifth grade

How do you make a good snowflake?

“I would say you fold the paper up and then you fold it again. Then you cut triangles and then it will come out like a snowflake.”

What’s your favorite thing to do over winter break?

“My favorite thing to do over winter break is watch movies and go sledding.”

What types of cookies do you bake for Santa?

“We make sugar cookies and chocolate cookies.”

Lincoln Elementary

***

Rubie Gies

What does Christmas mean to you?

“The love of Jesus and celebrating Jesus’ birthday and having fun with family.”

What’s one of your favorite things you do every Christmas?

“Decorating the tree.”

What’s hard about decorating the tree?

“The lights.”

***

Raiya Reinmuth

What’s your favorite part about Christmas?

“Decorating the Christmas tree.”

What do you think about Santa coming down your chimney every Christmas?

“I think it’s cool and then he eats the milk and cookies and then we get presents.”

What’s your favorite Christmas present you’ve received from Santa?

“I got this lab kit from him because me and my sister were always fighting, so then he got us that so we could do it together.”

***

Joseph Bookman

What’s your favorite food to eat at Christmas?

“Pumpkin pie because I like pumpkins and pie.”

What’s your favorite thing to do with your family over Christmas break?

“Playing football in the snow.”

What do you enjoy about giving presents to others?

“I like to see how they’re happy and to get what they want.”

What’s your favorite Christmas memory?

“Probably when my dad kicked (the football) off to me and I made a touchdown.”

***

Ronald Wilson

What do you think of Santa and his reindeer landing on the roof?

“I like Rudolph’s nose because it’s red like a clown.”

What’s your favorite part about playing in the snow over Christmas?

“Making a snowman and a snow dog. Also, last year, we made a snowman and his name was Frosty. Also, the dog was named Dorito and I made him have a Dorito’s nose.”

What do you like to eat at Christmas time?

“Baked cookies.”

***

Tatum Platt

Do you make anything for Santa?

“I make him milk and five cookies. They’re chocolate chip.”

What do you enjoy about spending time with your family?

“That we can sleep in all day and I can either play with my sister or go play outside with my dad.”

What do you like about playing in the snow?

“Making a snowman.”

***

Kinlee Land-Bayless

How do reindeer fly?

“Magic.”

How does Santa get down the chimney?

“He just goes up there and squeezes through there.”

What do you like to give Santa as a snack?

“Cookies. I give him these candy cane cookies and they taste really good.”

***

Noah Henkel

What’s your favorite thing to do over Christmas break?

“Go sledding. To stay straight on it and sometimes if you need to, you dig them into the snow so you can stay stable.”

What do you think of Santa and his reindeer visiting you?

“Sometimes I set up a camera so I can catch the reindeer.”

What does it sound like when you hear the reindeer?

“It’s kind of like a loud jingle.”

***

Emme Tofflemire

What’s your favorite thing to do over Christmas break?

“Bake cookies with my mom and sister.”

What do you think about Santa visiting you on a sleigh?

“I think it’s a really cool way to travel.”

Would you go riding in Santa’s sleigh?

“Yes.”

Do you and your sister write anything to Santa?

“Sometimes my sister, Avery and I will write Christmas letters to him and then leave them there.”

***

Dalton Stricker

What do you think the hardest part is about making a snowman?

“Rolling the balls.”

What do you like about Christmas?

“The snow. I do snow angels.”

What do you like to decorate the most?

“The tree. The star is hard. We get a ladder and help from my parents.”